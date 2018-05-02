Donald Glover Takes ‘Star Wars’ Fans On A Tour Of The Millennium Falcon, Including The ‘Cape Room’

05.02.18

The Millennium Falcon not only made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs — it’s possibly the most recognizable ship in pop culture history. Star Wars fans are well acquainted with the cockpit and the room with the Dejarik table (it’s also where Luke Skywalker took his first lightsaber lesson), but what about the rest of the Falcon? It, like New York in every romantic comedy, will almost be like another character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, so Donald Glover added another job to his already-stuffed resume: tour guide.

There’s the sound system! There’s the “buttons that light up”! There’s the Wookiee cookie jar! There’s the captain’s quarters (“where the magic happens”), complete with patent leather (so much patent leather on the Falcon), personal stereo, and, of course, mood lighting. Remember: the ship still belongs to Lando Calrissian during the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which explains what Glover calls “the cape room.” We should all be so lucky.

“Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain,” co-writer Jon Kasdan said. “One of the things Larry and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain.” Which, again: Cape. Room. And it looks absolutely beautiful.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.

