Minnie Driver says a ‘Hail Mary’ for CBS

Who’d have guessed that the most volatile figure of this pilot season would be Oscar and Emmy nominee Minnie Driver?

Less than two weeks after it was reported that Driver was “close” to a deal to star in NBC’s comedy pilot “Free Agents,” the “Good Will Hunting” co-star has changed gears and will instead be toplining CBS’ drama pilot “Hail Mary.”

According to Deadline.com , “Hail Mary” comes from Jeff Wadlow (“Never Back Down”) and will be executive produced by Ilene Chaiken (“The L Word”). The Atlanta-set buddy P.I. series focuses on a single mom (Driver) and “a streetwise hustler” who team up to fight crime.

The “streetwise hustler” has yet to be cast.

Driver is currently appearing in the Oscar nominated adaptation of “Barney’s Version” and last had a regular TV gig on FX’s “The Riches,” which ran for two seasons.