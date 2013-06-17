Watch: Miss Utah answers a question, sets the women’s movement back 10,000 years

#Miss USA
06.17.13 5 years ago

Apologies to all the young girls out there who were watching the Miss USA pageant expecting to find a new intellectual hero: Miss Utah really blew it for you. First of all, who better than NeNe Leakes to ask a probing question about pay inequality? And second of all, what better an outfit to pontificate about the subject in than a see-through wedding gown?

Disappointment all around.

