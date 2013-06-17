Watch: Miss Utah answers a question, sets the women’s movement back 10,000 years

Apologies to all the young girls out there who were watching the Miss USA pageant expecting to find a new intellectual hero: Miss Utah really blew it for you. First of all, who better than NeNe Leakes to ask a probing question about pay inequality? And second of all, what better an outfit to pontificate about the subject in than a see-through wedding gown?
Disappointment all around.
Miss Utah’s response to a question about equality of the sexes was ironic. We teach our male children to be leaders and great orators, and our female children to be followers (esp if they are pretty) and silent supporters of men. She’s still young and should see this as a learning experience…don’t depend on just beauty to carry you to the grave.