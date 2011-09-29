‘Mortal Kombat’ returning to the big screen

Ready…FIGHT!

After several false starts, a new “Mortal Kombat” seems to finally be preparing for battle on the big screen.

New Line is prepping a new adaptation of the classic ’90s fighting game franchise with Kevin Tancharoen (“Fame,” “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie”) directing. Tancharoen is a former choreographer for Madonna and Britney Spears. To prove to the studio (and, probably, to fans) that he had the chops to take on “Kombat,” Tancharoen directed the short film “Mortal Kombat: Rebirth,” starring Michael Jai White (“Spawn”) and Jeri Ryan (“Star Trek: Voyager”).

Off of that short’s success on YouTube, he was enlisted to helm a 10-episode “Kombat” web series for Warner Bros, and will now tackle a full-length version. Oren Uziel, who penned “Rebirth,” will write the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the new film doesn’t appear to be a sequel, New Line previously produced the 1995 hit “Mortal Kombat,” which was director Paul W. S. Anderson’s first foray into videogame adaptations. He went onto to helm several “Resident Evil” films, and produce “DOA: Dead or Alive.”

The 1995 film, starring Robin Shou and Christopher Lambert, earned over $120 million at the global box office, but the 1997 sequel, “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation” flopped.



You can watch “Rebirth” below:



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Are you excited for another “Mortal Kombat” film? Or will you stick to the game?