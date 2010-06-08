What is that mysterious ‘Mortal Kombat’ video?

Since 2001, I’ve had a “Mortal Kombat 3” listed on my IMDb page. The film’s title has changed several times, and the film has had tons of false starts and stops. At various points, I’ve been in contact with different directors who were temporarily attached to the project, but no one’s ever rolled film on it at all.
Until now.
When I was at ActionFest in Asheville, North Carolina, one film really stood out, a direct-to-video action film called “Undisputed III.” I’ll have more about that in the next couple of days, but for now, the most important thing about that film is the way Isaac Florentine shot the action, and the way Larnell Stovall choreographed the fights. Stovall is a guy who I think we’re going to end up hearing a lot about in the next decade, a guy who has a genuine hunger to change the way action happens on film. He comes from a fight background himself, and as a result, he has very strong ideas about what he wants to see when he looks at fights onscreen.
He’s been working in stunts for a while now, and thanks to the buzz that’s building from “Undisputed III” and “Bunraku,” the upcoming film he also did the choreography for, he’s starting to become one of the most in-demand names in town. One of the things Stovall has been doing is proof-of-concept test shoots for possible blockbusters, some big movie geek/comic nerd properties, and I think if he ends up landing these jobs, fans of the material are going to flip out.
And based on the reaction to the video leak today, I’d say the producers of Warner’s new “Mortal Kombat” reboot should hire Stovall immediately.
Now, as someone who was given the crash course in the backstory of “Mortal Kombat” when I got hired to write a sequel nine years ago, I was shocked when I first heard that the mandate for this new “Mortal Kombat” was simple. No powers, no magic. That pretty much throws out the mythology of the game series immediately, and I wasn’t sure fans would be okay with that.
It seems that they are indeed okay with it. Here’s the video:
I’ll be honest… I think it’s a mistake to dump the things that make “Mortal Kombat” what it is, and that includes the supernatural powers of the various fighters. I think the proof-of-concept short, directed by Kevin Tancharoen, is a whole bunch of the same-old same-old hyper-dark post-Fincher grime and mood that we’ve seen way too much of, and I’m personally worn out by the idea that this particular look means “serious.” I mean, am I mistaken? Or wasn’t “Mortal Kombat” a video game about shooting ice blasts and fireballs at each other before yanking someone’s spine out and beating them with it? The last thing that suggests to me is “realistic.” Tancharoen, who made his feature debut with last year’s remake of “Fame,” appears to me to be a lot like every other guy coming out of MTV, mistaking art direction with actual adult themes or ideas, but it’s hardly an original sin so it seems silly to beat him up over it.
Still, the reaction from much of fandom today has been overwhelmingly positive, so my guess is you’ll hear some confirmations soon that Warner Bros. is moving ahead with this one. And Michael Jai White is overdue a big action movie where he’s not covered in make-up, so I hope if this happens, he actually does get to play Jax. In the meantime, if you want to know who played what in the short film, check out what George Roush put together over at Latino Review for a breakdown of the cast.
And at the very least, I’ll bet the fights in the new movie are awesome.
Is this based in any part to the script that was green-lit (or optioned) a few years back?
I didn’t get the sense at all that the supernatural element had been deleted from the story, just that they were trying to ground the premise in something that *appears* simple.
If I’m wrong about that, that sucks. But how could you even bother with characters like Sub-Zero or Rayden – the former of which we know is part of the story and the latter of which has be assumed – unless there’s some supernatural shit going on?
That aside, I LOOOOOOOOOOOOVED the introduction to Reptile. I’m OK with reworking him as a deformed lunatic cannibal instead of an actual lizard if THAT’S what we’re going to get. On the flipside, I thought the new Baraka kind of sucked. The internal arm-swords were cool, but after that, he’s just a dude who’s into body modification. Baraka was a fucked-up demon of a character, and I’d rather see that played out.
Hope the intel on the story turns out not to be true, Drew, but even if it is, I’d still give this one reluctant chance just based on how awesome that short was.
This seems like an ill-advised cross between the post-Dark Knight “darkening” of every genre film, and the asinine old video game movies where they try too hard to make “real life” versions of events and characters. I smell Super Mario Bros all over this thing.
Ok, so it doesn’t look anything like Mortal Kombat. But you know what, “Annihilation” looked EXACTLY like Mortal Kombat and it was one of the worst movies I’ve ever sat through. Could be awesome, could be Super Mario Bros.
I’m not sure the noir/torture porn approach suits this material, but it’s certainly an interesting take. I enjoyed the first Mortal Kombat. The second flopped not because it was too silly, but because it was just a bad movie. When even Christopher Lambert bails, you know you have a real multi-million dollar turd on your harnds. Drew, unless I misread your article, are you saying this short film has nothing to do with your MK 3 script?
Love Michael Jai White as Jax, and I loved that Scorpion seemed to be a primary character rather than Lui Kang who I’ve always found bland and uninteresting. That said, you can’t do MK and completely disregard the mythology of it because than it is no longer MK. I don’t mind the film being dark and serious, but you will lose many quality characters if you take away all the magic and powers that make MK so fun.
Looked somewhat neat, but if you got someone who shots fireballs out of his arms with magic, you keep the guy who shoots fireballs out of his arms with magic. Seeing Seven of Nine again was sweet, though. Gal deserves more work.
The first one was the most faithful attempt. However, it lacked the darker tone and violence. Now, we finally get the tone down closer in this short film, but we’re lacking mysticism and supernatural elements. Without those two, this IS NOT Mortal Kombat. The characters become more like borrowed names instead of faithful renditions.
I admit it doesn’t make much sense to take away the powers, sort of like making The X-Men just regular old schmos, but if this is what the movie will look like then I say go for. Its an interesting reinvisioning and nice take on scorpion’s harpoon. as for the fanboys that are whining over the loss of story, I’d like to remind them that Mortal Kombat’s initial story is total shite to begin with
Personally, I think the best possible Mortal Kombat movie has already been made, and it was called Big Trouble in Little China.
A faded movie action star is turned into an agent “working undercover”? Hahahahaha! Well, that pretty well sums up the logic behind this short film and story.
I think Drew is spot-on in his assessments down the line right to end with mistaking art direction for being “serious”. Sigh. I half expected to see Sandy Collora listed as the director in the credits.
Speaking of credits is Larry Kasonoff still producing these stinkers?
As someone who doesn’t care about the video games, I’m intrigued by this. A movie about a bunch of crazy serial killers fighting each other sounds like it has potential.