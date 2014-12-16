‘Mr. Turner’ leads London Film Critics Circle nominations

Chiming in from across the pond, the London Film Critics Circle has added its collective voice to the 2014 circuit with a list of nominations. It was “Mr. Turner” that led the way with seven total nominations, though “Birdman” wasn't far behind with six. Julianne Moore picked up a pair of nominations in the lead actress category for her work in “Maps to the Stars” and Oscar play “Still Alice,” while Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”) each saw nominations in the lead actor and British actor of the year categories.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Jan. 18. And remember to follow along with the season at The Circuit.

Film of the Year

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Ida”

“Leviathan”

“Mr. Turner”

“Nightcrawler”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Under the Skin”

“Whiplash”

Foreign Language Film of the year

“Ida”

“Leviathan”

“Norte, The End of History”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Winter Sleep”

British Film of the Year

“The Imitation Game”

“Mr. Turner”

“Pride”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Under the Skin”

Documentary of the Year

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Manakamana”

“Next Goal Wins”

“Night Will Fall”

“20,000 Days on Earth”

Actor of the Year

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

Actress of the Year

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”

Julianne Moore, “Maps to the Stars”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Supporting Actor of the Year

Riz Ahmed, “Nightcrawler”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

JK Simmons, “Whiplash”

Supporting Actress of the Year

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Marion Bailey, “Mr. Turner”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Agata Kulesza, “Ida”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

British Actor of the Year

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Tom Hardy, “Locke, The Drop”

Jack O'Connell, “Starred Up,” “'71” and “Unbroken”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

British Actress of the Year

Emily Blunt, “Into the Woods” and “Edge of Tomorrow”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game,” Begin Again” and “Say When”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” and “What We Did on Our Holiday”

Young British Performer of the Year

Daniel Huttlestone, “Into the Woods”

Alex Lawther, “The Imitation Game”

Corey McKinley, “'71”

Will Poulter, “The Maze Runner” and “Plastic”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Director of the Year

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Mike Leigh, “Mr. Turner”

Screenwriter of the Year

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel “

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris & Armando Bo, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Breakthrough British Filmmaker

Hossein Amini, “The Two Faces of January”

Elaine Constantine, “Northern Soul”

Yann Demange, “'71”

Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard, “20,000 Days on Earth”

James Kent, “Testament of Youth”

Technical Achievement

“'71,” Chris Wyatt, editing

“Birdman,” Emmanuel Lubezki, cinematography

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, visual effects

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Adam Stockhausen, production design

“Inherent Vice,” Mark Bridges, costumes

“Leviathan,” Mikhail Krichman, cinematography

“Mr. Turner,” Dick Pope, cinematography

“A Most Violent Year,” Kasia Walicka-Maimone, costumes

“Under the Skin,” Mica Levi, score

“Whiplash,” Tom Cross, editing