‘Mr. Turner’ leads London Film Critics Circle nominations

Chiming in from across the pond, the London Film Critics Circle has added its collective voice to the 2014 circuit with a list of nominations. It was “Mr. Turner” that led the way with seven total nominations, though “Birdman” wasn't far behind with six. Julianne Moore picked up a pair of nominations in the lead actress category for her work in “Maps to the Stars” and Oscar play “Still Alice,” while Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”) each saw nominations in the lead actor and British actor of the year categories.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Jan. 18. And remember to follow along with the season at The Circuit.
Film of the Year
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Ida”
“Leviathan”
“Mr. Turner”
“Nightcrawler”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Under the Skin”
“Whiplash”
Foreign Language Film of the year
“Ida”
“Leviathan”
“Norte, The End of History”
“Two Days, One Night”
“Winter Sleep”
British Film of the Year
“The Imitation Game”
“Mr. Turner”
“Pride”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Under the Skin”
Documentary of the Year
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Manakamana”
“Next Goal Wins”
“Night Will Fall”
“20,000 Days on Earth”
Actor of the Year
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
Actress of the Year
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Essie Davis, “The Babadook”
Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”
Julianne Moore, “Maps to the Stars”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Supporting Actor of the Year
Riz Ahmed, “Nightcrawler”
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
JK Simmons, “Whiplash”
Supporting Actress of the Year
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Marion Bailey, “Mr. Turner”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Agata Kulesza, “Ida”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
British Actor of the Year
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Tom Hardy, “Locke, The Drop”
Jack O'Connell, “Starred Up,” “'71” and “Unbroken”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
British Actress of the Year
Emily Blunt, “Into the Woods” and “Edge of Tomorrow”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game,” Begin Again” and “Say When”
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” and “What We Did on Our Holiday”
Young British Performer of the Year
Daniel Huttlestone, “Into the Woods”
Alex Lawther, “The Imitation Game”
Corey McKinley, “'71”
Will Poulter, “The Maze Runner” and “Plastic”
Saoirse Ronan, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Director of the Year
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Mike Leigh, “Mr. Turner”
Screenwriter of the Year
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel “
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris & Armando Bo, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Breakthrough British Filmmaker
Hossein Amini, “The Two Faces of January”
Elaine Constantine, “Northern Soul”
Yann Demange, “'71”
Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard, “20,000 Days on Earth”
James Kent, “Testament of Youth”
Technical Achievement
“'71,” Chris Wyatt, editing
“Birdman,” Emmanuel Lubezki, cinematography
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” Joe Letteri, visual effects
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Adam Stockhausen, production design
“Inherent Vice,” Mark Bridges, costumes
“Leviathan,” Mikhail Krichman, cinematography
“Mr. Turner,” Dick Pope, cinematography
“A Most Violent Year,” Kasia Walicka-Maimone, costumes
“Under the Skin,” Mica Levi, score
“Whiplash,” Tom Cross, editing
Nice looking list. No Rene Russo is a bit of a bummer. But loving the Mr. Turner mentions.
Delighted Leviathan gets in for Best Film, but then it would’ve been great to see it in Best Director, Screenplay Supporting Actor (Roman Madyanov) and maybe even Lead Actor (Alexei Serebryakov).
So weird that Turner led, but didn’t get a screenplay nomination – especially in a field of original scripts.
Not that weird, when you consider the strength of the competition.
I love whenever Riz Ahmed is mentioned. Such underrated work.
I’ve not had time to see many new films this year (or the last few years, to be honest), plus living in England we get most things late… but I’ve finally gotten around to seeing ‘The Imitation Game’.
… is that it?
It’s a pleasant enough way to kill a few hours. It looks nice, in a conventional way, it’s well-constructed (particular kudos for handling the tricky multi-time-period device, which often goes wrong but here worked almost perfectly). Cumberbatch gives a solid acting performance, and in particular he really nails the ’50s academic’ accent – although the single best scene imo was actually by the child actor playing young Turing (the scene in the headmaster’s office).
But let’s be honest, we see better things on TV all the time. The screenplay in particular was ham-fisted and unsubtle, hitting all the required notes but without a hint of originality or complexity. Likewise the directing: exactly what you’d expect. Score likewise. It felt like a very well-made paint-by-numbers painting: you have to concede that it’s very painstaking, and avoids making any major mistakes (except I thought the final psychological twist was just silly and exploitative). But it’s toothless, blunt, bland… for a film that thunderously reiterates the value of the non-normal, it’s oppressively normal. If it were a TV show, it wouldn’t make peoples’ top-10 of the year. What am I actually going to remember about the film in a year or two? Little or nothing.
Not helped for me by casting Rory Kinnear, basically just to gawp and look puzzled. This just reminded me that while Cumberbatch’s performance is perfectly admirable, it doesn’t hold a candle to Kinnear’s recent portrayal of Iago on stage, or indeed his Hamlet. It seems these days that TV is the place to go for writing and directing, and the theatre is the place to go for acting, and I’m increasingly unsure of what the cinema is actually doing better than the alternatives.
Well, maybe I’ll regain some faith in January – I think we get Birdman, Theory of Everything (I don’t have high hopes for the film, but Redmayne’s a great actor – he gave my favourite portrayal of Richard II, a few years back now at the Donmar), Foxcatcher, and I think a few other promising things too. I’ll hopefully manage to catch a few, at least.
[One more thing: I’m disheartened by how little interest modern biopics have in their subjects. TIG has virtually nothing about actually codebreaking – it busts out the ‘genius scribbling furiously’ we-can’t-be-bothered-to-explain montage within minutes. It has virtually nothing about Turing’s private life. Very little about his relationships with his colleagues. His colleagues and superiors get virtually no characterisation of their own. There’s nothing about Turing’s academic or philosophical interests. Or even about his family. It makes Turing iconic – it just broadly scrawls “awkward genius” and that’s it. He’s a (politer, less socially aware, English) version of House, or of any of half a dozen genius detectives on TV – there’s even the requisite “someone says something irrelevent, genius detective stares into space and then shouts out that he understands it all now” scene. The audience comes away from the film knowing no more about Turing than they knew in the first place: he’s smart, he’s into computers, he’s gay. What we get from the film is basically “a series of common narrative tropes occur; the sunlight is pretty, and people have terrible wallpaper”.]
Like I say, it wasn’t bad exactly. It’s just… seriously, this is the thing that’s leading the race to the Oscars? This is the best we can do now?
A great post, Watstrel. I sympathise with your POV…
And I too saw Eddie Redmayne in Richard II at the Donmar and I agree, he was excellent.