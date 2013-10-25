

MTV releasing all 12 episodes of new show “Wait Till Next Year” today on its mobile app

“It will be fun to see if we can get them to come back and watch on television,” an MTV exec says of the experiment to make the full season of the high school football drama available before its TV premiere.



“Arrested Development” coming out with a 42-track soundtrack

Included are the main title theme and an “Oh My” medley.

“12 Years of Slave” writer to take on race on ABC with an “American Crime” drama project

John Ridley’s proposed drama series is set amid a racially charged murder case in Central California.

Watch Edward Norton’s new “SNL” promos

With musical guest Janelle Monae.

Walton Goggins stunned by “Justified” Season 5 premiere scene

Says Goggins: “Ill say this: I filmed a scene until almost 1 a.m. that has permanently altered the way that I see Boyd Crowder.”

Has “Scandal” and “Sleepy Hollow” upended the “Strong Black Women” TV trope?

Olivia Pope and Abbie Mills are allowed to be human, says Nichole Perkins, adding that they “push against the idea of the Strong Black Woman through emotional breakdowns and explicitly expressing their wants and needs. As frustrating as it is to see Olivia cry frequently, it’s also important that she be allowed to.”

James Taylor flubs the National Anthem at World Series Game 2

Watch him start out with “America The Beautiful.”

ABC is remaking an Aussie crime drama that has yet to premiere in Australia

“Secrets & Lies,” starring Martin Henderson, will premiere on Australian TV next year.

Here’s the 1st look at Ronald D. Moore’s Syfy series “Outlander”

See James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser in a kilt.

Lisa Kudrow, in a bathrobe, interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue

Check her out in bathrobe and curlers. PLUS: Kudrow recalls Kathy Griffin’s flashing herself in the ’80s.

“Breaking Bad” spawns “Breaking Ice”

Watch a figure skating tribute to the AMC series.

Comedy Central gives David Spade a standup special

“David Spade: My Fake Problems” is Spade’s first TV special since a 1999 HBO special.

Read the lyrics to Howard’s “Big Bang” love song for Bernadette

Howard performed the song in honor of their first date. PLUS: “Bernadette”s Song” was written by Garfunkel and Oates duo Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome.



Fox teases the return of “The Following”

Watch two cryptic promos for Season 2.