MTV summer slate includes ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘Awkward’ and ‘Snooki’

#MTV
04.26.12 6 years ago 5 Comments
Add MTV to the list of cable networks bracing for original programming filled summers.
On Thursday (April 26), MTV announced a summer slate that includes the premiere dates for the returns of “Awkward” and “Teen Wolf,” plus “Jersey Shore” spinoff “Snooki & JWoww.”
“Teen Wolf” will kick off its second season on Sunday, June 3 at 11 p.m. ET immediately following the 2012 MTV Movie Awards. A second episode will air the following night in the show’s regular Monday 10 p.m. time slot.
“Snooki & JWoww,” an entirely self-explanatory expansion of the “Jersey Shore” brand, will premiere on Thursday, June 21 at 10 p.m.
The following week — June 28 — acclaimed comedy “Awkward” will premiere at 10:30 p.m. after “Snooki,” allowing “Awkward” to move into primetime after a first season that aired largely in the 11 p.m. hour following “Teen Mom.”
MTV also revealed that “MTV2’s Guy Code,” apparently the highest rated series on MTV2, will return in July.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV
TAGSAWKWARDMTVSnooki JWowwTEEN WOLF

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP