MTV summer slate includes ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘Awkward’ and ‘Snooki’

Add MTV to the list of cable networks bracing for original programming filled summers.

On Thursday (April 26), MTV announced a summer slate that includes the premiere dates for the returns of “Awkward” and “Teen Wolf,” plus “Jersey Shore” spinoff “Snooki & JWoww.”

“Teen Wolf” will kick off its second season on Sunday, June 3 at 11 p.m. ET immediately following the 2012 MTV Movie Awards. A second episode will air the following night in the show’s regular Monday 10 p.m. time slot.

“Snooki & JWoww,” an entirely self-explanatory expansion of the “Jersey Shore” brand, will premiere on Thursday, June 21 at 10 p.m.

The following week — June 28 — acclaimed comedy “Awkward” will premiere at 10:30 p.m. after “Snooki,” allowing “Awkward” to move into primetime after a first season that aired largely in the 11 p.m. hour following “Teen Mom.”

MTV also revealed that “MTV2’s Guy Code,” apparently the highest rated series on MTV2, will return in July.