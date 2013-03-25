Mumford & Sons’ summer tour swings through the West and Southwest

Mumford & Sons are rumored to be headlining Lollapalooza, which runs Aug. 2-4, but as the Grammy-winning group”s new tour schedule reveals, they definitely won”t be playing the first night of the Chicago festival.

On Aug. 2, they will be headlining Montreal”s Osheaga Festival. However, after that, the band has a three-week break before its North American Gentlemen of the Road Stopover dates begin. The Lollapalooza line-up will be announced in April.

The tour, announced today, also includes stops at Washington”s Sasquatch Music Festival and Manchester, Tenn.”s Bonnaroo. Opening acts are Michael Kiwanuka and Mystery Jets. The outing, dubbed Summer Stampede 2013, starts at Calgary’s

Mumford & Sons Upcoming Tour Dates

5/21 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

5/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place*

5/24 – Surrey, BC @ Holland Park*

5/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

5/27 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena*

5/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5/31 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

6/02 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Regional Park*

6/03 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre*

6/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Sky Pavilion*

6/06 – Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park*

6/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater*

6/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater*

6/11 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion*

6/12 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

6/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World*

6/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

6/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre*

6/20 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

8/02-04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/23-24 – Simcoe, ON @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

8/30-31 – Troy, OH @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

9/06-07 – Guthrie, OK @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

9/13-14 – St. Augustine, FL @ Gentlemen of the Road Stopover

