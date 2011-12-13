Mumford & Sons talk second album

Describing it as “kind of Black Sabbath meets Nick Drake,” the members of Mumford & Sons says their second album will build on the musical tone set on 2010″s “Sigh No More.”

“[It’s] certainly more mature, I”d say,” bassist Ted Dwane told Rolling Stone. says. “The second record is just a reflection of our mindsets, where we”re all at. It”s doom folk.

The multiple Grammy nominees, including for record and song of the year, just finished their last show of the year on Sunday at KROQ”s Acoustic Christmas in Los Angeles.

Keyboardist Ben Lovett stresses that, despite the band”s global success, the focus remains squarely on the steak, not the sizzle: “It”s not so much about the bells and whistles, it”s about the lyric and the melody.”

The album”s release date and title are still to be set. Much of the set was written in Nashville, and later in London.

Last month, Mumford & Sons debuted a new song, “Ghosts That We Knew,” at a radio show in Philadelphia. Check in out below.