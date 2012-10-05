Mumford & Sons tie the Beatles for most songs on Billboard Hot 100 concurrently

It”s a good week to be in Mumford & Sons. In addition to scoring the year”s best-selling opening sales week with “Babel,” the group has landed another coup: Six songs from “Babel” are on the current Billboard Hot 100 chart, making M&S the first band to land a sextet of songs on the chart simultaneously since the Beatles 48 years ago.

The band’s Ben Lovett has jokingly referred to M&S as “a poor man’s version of the Beatles,” after portraying a Beatles cover band on “Saturday Night Live.” Now they”re linked in a way he could have never imagined.

In addition to first single “I Will Wait,” which is No. 57, also in the Hot 100 are “Babel,” (No. 60), “Lover’s Eyes” (No. 85), “Whispers in the Dark” (No. 86), “Holland Road” (No. 92) and “Ghosts That We Knew” (No. 94), according to Billboard.

The Beatles achieved the feat with songs from “A Hard Day”s Night” the week of Sept. 19, 1974. However, Mumford & Sons has quite a long way to to go surpass the Beatles record, set in April 1964, when the group has a staggering 14 songs concurrently on the Hot 100.