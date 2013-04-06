Music Power Rankings: Beyonce, Blake, Beatles and Bieber

1. The Rolling Stones: The “50 & Counting” tour continues with 9 shows in the U.S. starting in May in Los Angeles. The top-tier ticket (with fees) is a staggering $655. You can”t always get what you want.

2. Blake Shelton: His new album tops the country charts, he rules on “The Voice,” he”s hosting this Sunday night”s Academy of Country Music Awards. Meet the new King OF All Media.

3. Beyonce: She and Andre 3000 will remake “Back To Black” for “The Great Gatsby,” because when I think Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, Amy Winehouse is the first thing that comes to mind…



4. Jonas Bros.: The sibling trio comes roaring back with “Pom Poms,” which has hit No. 1 on iTunes” charts in 16 countries. That means it”s not just cheerleaders listening.

5. The Beatles: “It was 49 years ago today/The Beatles showed the world they were here to stay/On the Billboard Hot 100 they came along/ the only act to ever hold down the Top 5 songs/ So let me introduce to you/still famous after all these years/The Beatles”

6. Justin Bieber: A small town in Norway is postponing school exams so students can go see The Biebs perform in Oslo. Now if he could only get his monkey back.



7. Lollapalooza: The Chicago festival announces its line-up in April 1, but the ticket sales are no joke: By April 3, all single-day and 3-day passes had sold out.

8. Coachella: The desert festival”s promoters ink a deal to keep the event in Indio, Calif. through 2030. Won”t all the hipsters finally be gone by then? Please?

9. Music Streaming: A new NPD study shows that folks between 13-35 prefer streaming to downloading. Why buy when you can rent?

10. Phil Ramone: One of the greatest modern record producers ever. Thanks for all the beautiful music. RIP