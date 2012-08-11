Music Power Rankings: Carly Rae Jepsen, Madonna and Lady Gaga vie for No. 1

1. Carly Rae Jepsen: She”s never going away…or at least “Call Me Maybe” isn”t: the song spends its 9th week at No. 1, making it officially the longest reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012.

2. Phillip Phillips: The “American Idol” champ sees his coronation song, “Home,” triple somersault its way from No. 84 to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its usage as the US Olympic women”s gymnastics team theme. Just one more thing to thank Gabby Douglas for.

3. Lady Gaga: She confirms that the title of her fourth studio album will be “ARTPOP,” and tweets that all caps must be used. Can you spell PRETENTIOUS?

4. Rick Ross: “God Forgives, I Don”t” gives the rapper his fourth No. 1 album. God politely asks if he can have the top spot back when Ross is done with it.

5. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw: The country superstars become the latest act to sign on for a stint in Las Vegas. Guess she really meant in when she sang, “Let”s Go To Vegas” all those years ago.

6. Madonna: Tacky antics like flashing her audience have dogged Madge this tour, but she put her power to good in Russia when she pledged her support to jailed female rock band Pussy Riot one night and spoke out for gay rights the next.

7. The Monkees: Following Davy Jones” death, the remaining three members decide to go on tour to perform their first concerts with Michael Nesmith in 15 years.

8. Adam Yauch: Among his final wishes, he stipulated in his will that none of the music he created with the Beastie Boys and separately may be used in advertising. How 1990s of him.



9. 50 Shades of Grey: It had to happen. The cottage industry surrounding the top seller now has a classical music soundtrack, brought to you by Mommy Porn Records.



10. Marvin Hamlisch: The composer enjoyed a 45-year life span on the Billboard 100 with his music recorded or sampled by everyone from Barbra Streisand to Wu-Tang Clan. R.I.P.

