Music Power Rankings: Kayne West takes on Justin Timberlake and Lorde

1. Kanye West: He compares himself to Michael Jackson, declares himself the No. 1 rock star in the world, and gets in a Twitter fight with Jimmy Kimmel. His work here is done.



2. One Direction: Music”s billion-dollar boys top Billboard”s 21 Under 21 list. Sounds like that decision was made before the VMAs… #mileywasrobbed

3. Drake: The rapper so many critics love to hate will make a major splash on the Billboard 200 next week as “Nothing Was The Same” will sell up to 690,000 in its debut, making it second only to Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” for highest selling premiere of the year.

4. Paul McCartney: He appears on “Jimmy Kimmel” and performs a 15-song concert for the 10,000-strong crowd on Hollywood Blvd., far and above the performance shown on the broadcast. That”s how you stay a star for 50 years.



5. Justin Timberlake: He also plays on “Kimmel” (even though sick as a dog), but the real highlight is his and Jimmy Fallon”s #hashtag skit. #funnystuff #istherenothingJTcantdo? #Questloveisthebest #JTEGOT



6. Lorde: Her star continues to rise as her debut album comes out Monday and is sure to bow in the Top 10 on the strength of mega-hit “Royals,” while she also finds a slot on the “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack.



7. Mumford & Sons: The British folk-rock group announces it will go on hiatus. Marcus Mumford wills his vest to The Avett Bros. for the duration.

8. Avicii: Six songs from his album debut, “True,” land on Billboard”s dance/electronic songs chart this week. The only artist to ever land more debuts in one week? Daft Punk with 12. Wake me up, indeed!

9. Rock The Bells: The bell tolls for the once-mighty hip-hop festival which sadly cancels the last two dates on its festival circuit due to lack of ticket sales.

10. Jack Johnson: Part-time musician/full-time surfer dude Jack Johnson scores his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Not bad for an artist who releases albums with very little fanfare.