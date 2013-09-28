Music Power Rankings: Kayne West takes on Justin Timberlake and Lorde

#Justin Timberlake #Kanye West
09.29.13 5 years ago

1. Kanye West: He compares himself to Michael Jackson, declares himself the No. 1 rock star in the world, and gets in a Twitter fight with Jimmy Kimmel.  His work here is done.

2. One Direction: Music”s billion-dollar boys top Billboard”s 21 Under 21 list. Sounds like that decision was made before the VMAs…  #mileywasrobbed

3. Drake: The rapper so many critics love to hate will make a major splash on the Billboard 200 next week as “Nothing Was The Same” will sell up to 690,000 in its debut, making it second only to Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” for highest selling premiere of the year.

4. Paul McCartney: He appears on “Jimmy Kimmel” and performs a 15-song concert for the 10,000-strong crowd on Hollywood Blvd., far and above the performance shown on the broadcast. That”s how you stay a star for 50 years.

5. Justin Timberlake: He also plays on “Kimmel”  (even though sick as a dog), but the real highlight is his and Jimmy Fallon”s #hashtag skit.  #funnystuff #istherenothingJTcantdo? #Questloveisthebest #JTEGOT

6. Lorde: Her star continues to rise as her debut album comes out Monday and is sure to bow in the Top 10 on the strength of mega-hit “Royals,” while she also finds a slot on the “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack.

7. Mumford & Sons: The British folk-rock group announces it will go on hiatus. Marcus Mumford wills his vest to The Avett Bros. for the duration.

8. Avicii: Six songs from his album debut, “True,” land on Billboard”s dance/electronic songs chart this week. The only artist to ever land more debuts in one week? Daft Punk with 12. Wake me up, indeed!

9. Rock The Bells: The bell tolls for the once-mighty hip-hop festival which sadly cancels the last two dates on its festival circuit due to lack of ticket sales.

10. Jack Johnson: Part-time musician/full-time surfer dude Jack Johnson scores his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Not bad for an artist who releases albums with very little fanfare. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Kanye West
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKanye WestLORDEMUMFORD AND SONSMusic Power RankingsPAUL MCCARTNEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP