Music Power Rankings: Macklemore, Mariah, Madonna and more

1. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: The pair pull off a “heist” on the Billboard Hot 100 as they become the first duo in the chart”s history to land their first two singles at No. 1.

2. Mariah Carey: After a few less than “triumphant” starts, it looks like she has a hit on her hands with “#Beautiful” featuring Miguel. Do lambs like hashtags?

3. Paul McCartney: A telegram requesting his presence to play bass with Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis and Tony Williams has surfaced. The recording never happened because of Hendrix”s death, but that”s way cooler than Sir Paul playing with the remaining members of Nirvana.

4. Randy Jackson: He becomes a free agent: first Mariah Carey dismisses him as her manager, making the next few weeks on “American Idol” potentially even more awkward, and the last original judge declares he is quitting the show after this season. What up, Dawg ?

5. Madonna: She”ll receive an award at the Billboard Music Awards for last year”s MDNA tour, last year”s top grossing tour.

6. Cher”s mom: Yes, Cher”s mom. Georgia Holt debuts on Billboard”s country chart at No. 43 with her first album, “Honky Tonk Woman.” She”s giving Tony Bennett some competition for the oldest hipster on the charts!

7. Adam Levine: Not only did “The Voice” revive his and Maroon 5″s career, he now has a development deal with NBC. The band’s name may be burgundy, but the only color he”s seeing is green.

8. Britney Spears: She confirms her long-rumored Las Vegas run to, of all places, Shape magazine. Expect full details about the Planet Hollywood stint to be unveiled by month”s end in Gun and Garden magazine.

9. Carrie Underwood: She replaces Faith Hill as the voice for the Sunday Night Football theme. Doesn”t that count as cheating on her NHL-playing husband?

10. Tim Lambesis: In this week”s weirdest story, member of Christian rock band As I Lay Dying pleads not guilty to charges that he tried to have his wife murdered. We”re pretty sure that”s breaking one of the 10 commandments.