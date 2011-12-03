Music Power Rankings: Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Skrillex and Pauly D make the list

1) Michael Buble: Its only a few days into December, but he”s already looking like the winner of the Holiday sales derby. “Christmas” tops the Billboard 200 by the slimmest margin over Nickelback and it looks like it is there to stay until after Santa returns to the North Pole. Susan Boyle has just scratched him off her Christmas present list.

2) Skrillex: People are still saying “Who?” But at least now it”s following by “Who is that dude who got five Grammy nominations?” #thatsmrskrillextoyou

3) Bon Iver: Justin Vernon-led outfit surprisingly grabs song, record and best new artist nominations from the Grammys. I still have no idea what “Holocene” means.

4) Kanye West: He tops all Grammy nominees with seven nods, though we still believe he was robbed when it comes to no album of the year nomination and we”re pretty sure he does too.

5) Britney Spears: She turned 30 Dec. 2. Given that there were some plenty dark days there over the last few years where reaching that milestone was in no way guaranteed, we tip our hat to the pop princess.

6) Nicki Minaj: As if she weren”t plastic enough, the “Super Bass” artist gets her own Barbie Doll from Mattel. Of course, she refers to her fans as her Barbz and/or Barbies, but have the fine folks at Mattel actually listened her lyrics? They”re enough to make Ken blush. Then again, it”s all for charity, so no complaints here.

7) Tim McGraw: A judge rules in the country superstar”s effort to finally free himself from his contract with Curb Records. Curb”s response? They immediately issue a new single from McGraw….How soon before we see an eighth compilation of McGraw”s music from the label?

8) Tricky Stewart: Rumor has it that Epic Records is getting ready to name the uber-producer head of A&R. Will that take him off the market for any non-Epic act like Dr. Luke”s deal with Sony.

9) Elvis Costello: We don”t actually agree with his recommending that fans “steal” his forthcoming boxed set, but we love the fact that he”s steering them toward buying the new Louis Armstrong box set. Satchmo”s heirs say thanks.

10) Pauly D: The “Jersey Shore” dude signs a deal with 50 Cent”s G-Note and has toured with Britney Spears. There may be a luckier SOB on the face of the earth, but I don”t know who it is…