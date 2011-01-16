Must Watch: Andy Samberg gets Pee Wee Herman wasted in New York

“Saturday Night Live” is pretty hit or miss these days, but last night’s edition included a must watch digital short featuring Andy Samberg, Pee Wee Herman and some other notable guest stars. We’re not sure why it rated just a C+ from our “SNL” recapper Ryan McGee, but out of context from the rest of the show it’s pretty damn fun.

Sadly, Herman’s Broadway incarnation of “The Pee Wee Herman Show” is no longer running. Could this be our last gasp at Pee Wee? Check it out and judge for yourself.