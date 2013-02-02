My Bloody Valentine finally release their long-delayed new album

Is the new My Bloody Valentine album out right now? Really?

The band’s new album, called “MBV,” is apparently available for purchase on the band’s site, which is currently experiencing server problems due to high volume.

“MBV” is reportedly being offered three ways: A download only version, a cd/download version, and 180 gram vinyl/cd/download version.

After years of hints, teases, and broken promises, the Irish shoegaze legends posted a message on their Facebook page on Saturday afternoon (Pacific time), saying, “We are preparing to go live with the new album/website this evening. We will make an announcement as soon as it’s up.”

Later, a second message appeared, saying: “The album is now live on http://www.mybloodyvalentine.org,” but continued visits to that URL result in an error message.

MBV and frontman Kevin Shields have been promising a new album ever since the the critically acclaimed 1991 set “Loveless.” Shields has allegedly been recording the new album in fits and starts for almost twenty years, periodically dropping hints about an impending release without any music ever coming to light.

A long-awaited 2009 reunion tour brought the quartet allover the world, but didn’t deliver any new material. Last week at a gig in Britain, however, the band played a new song (below) and Shields announced that a new album would be released in “Two or three days.” While that timeline wasn’t met, it seems he was sincere about the album’s imminent release.

My Bloody Valentine have a tour of U.K. and Asia scheduled for March, and rumors have been circulating about a North America tour.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, this is the track list for “MBV”:

1. she found now

2. only tomorrow

3. who sees you

4. is this and yes

5. if i am

6. new you

7. in another way

8. nothing is

9. wonder 2