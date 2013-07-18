My favorite Emmy nominees: Anna Chlumsky, David Fincher, Jonathan Banks

So the 2013 Emmy nominees were announced this morning. Poor Kate Mara had engine trouble (her plane, not her) in New Mexico and so Emmys host Neil Patrick Harris filled in at the last minute to announce the lucky names alongside “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul.
Looking over the nominees, yeah, okay, right, that’s expected, oh that show’s still on?, etc., etc. I rarely find much to get excited about in an Emmy announcement, I mean. I had all my hopes on Rob Lowe’s facelift getting a supporting actor nomination for “Behind the Candelabra” and somehow they spring for the window dressing of Scott Bakula. Huh?
My favorite notices, however, came for HBO’s “Veep,” my favorite comedy show on television right now. Last year it got a handful of looks including, naturally, leading lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus, but this year Tony Hale and (this next part is so awesome) Anna Chlumsky got to tag along in the supporting ranks and that’s just awesome.
I’m also a huge fan of Netflix’s “House of Cards,” which picked up nine nominations including Best Actor for Kevin Spacey (richly deserved), Robin Wright for Best Actress (perhaps even more so) and David Fincher. That’s right, David Fincher is a first-time Emmy nominee, and who can argue when amazing filmmaking talent gets noticed? (So, too, for that matter, is Steven Soderberg, nominated three times as director, cinematographer and film editor — the latter two under pseudonyms — for “Behind the Candelabra.”) I wish Corey Stoll could have been along for the “House of Cards” ride, though, as his work on the show was fantastic.
The rest is just pretty much the usual, right? “Mad Men,” “Modern Family,” “The Amazing Race,” “Homeland,” “Downton Abbey,” etc., etc. Though I will say I’m happy Jonathan Banks made it to the table for his work in “Breaking Bad.” He’s back in the hunt for an Emmy for the first time since the 1980s series “Wiseguy” and he’s been amazing since he first stepped on the screen. Bring on the final season of that show but fast.
Oh, two more. While I wish “The Newsroom” had been more widely accepted (I get the detractors but eventually, the show hooked me, so I’m fully on board at this point), I’m happy Jeff Daniels managed a nomination. Here’s hoping for more than three nominations next year. Meanwhile, I did not like the direction “Girls” went this last season much at all, but the best part of the series remains, for me, Adam Driver. So I’m glad he got a nomination.
That’s my quick take. Feel free to tell us your favorite nominee from today’s announcement in the comments section below.
The 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 22.
Yay for Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky! Happy about “House of cards” love, but a little sad for Corey Stall. Kris, i didn’t know you loved the show, didn’t see you writing or tweeting about it. Part about Fincher sounds kinda sarcastic or it’s just me?;)
I binged the hell out of it the first two days and didn’t Tweet much after that.
Nothing sarcastic about the Fincher comment at all.
got it and my bad;)
I’ve gotta say there were some notable exclusions but who they filled those spots with were pretty acceptable. When I scrolled down and saw Tony Hale’s name I thought, “For Arrested Development?! No way–oh wow for Veep! Even better!” Though I’m more of a fan of Matt Walsh. I’m going to call it though, Breaking Bad will win the drama series Emmy. Homeland has a shot because of the episode Q&A alone, which could win for writing, but Breaking Bad never received writing nominations at all until this year and every major player is nominated. It deserves many awards it’s been overlooked for.
Veep, House of Cards, and The Newsroom. You like the political stuff, eh Kris? I watch all three myself so I suppose I shouldn’t chide.
The most difficult thing for me is comparing the passable Netflix House of Cards with the sublime original.
Never saw it.
Only four short episodes – definitely worth checking out.
The British version is really more than four short episodes — it’s actually a trilogy of 4 episodes each, though the second and third sets of 4 are under different names. And yeah, the original is [surprise!] far better than the American version. Spacey has nothing on Ian Richardson.
I’ve seen the second and third series, but they’re not essential.
My favourite nominations are Laura Dern and Molly Shannon for ‘Enlightened’, a masterpiece of a series on HBO that no one in the general public seems to have watched.
Also: Carrie Preston for ‘The Good Wife’ and Laura Linney for ‘The Big C: Hereafter’
And I wish voters would nominate ‘Parks and Recreation’ across the board, not just for Amy Poehler’s brilliant performance.
Agreed on all counts on Veep. I am greedy though and I would’ve liked to also see breakout Timothy Simons or even Matt Walsh on there.
“In your fucking face, eggs!”
I adore Veep — particularly JLD — but I don’t think Chlumsky is anything write to the Academy about. Hale on the other hand is exceptional; a well deserved nomination. Sad that his AD co-star, Jessica Walters, didn’t find room in supporting comedy actress.
I think she’s the calm in the middle of the storm and that’s tougher to pull off than you might think. She’s great.
Totally fair — straight men and women in comedy do tend to be ignored. Having said that, I just think other people are more deserving. Wish there was more room in the category.
I agree with Kris, there’s something to Chlumsky’s no-nonsense performance that’s incredibly magnetic. Just her reaction to Selina telling her, “it’s because is a man’s world” in the Finland episode seals the deal for me. She takes a role that could have been completely throwaway and she turns it into the rational anchor at the center of the show.
The Veep love is great, the show was good in season 1 but became out of the world amazing in season 2. I’m so happy Anna Chlumsky’s subtle performance got recognized; Tony Hale should win his category, he was by far my favorite supporting actor in a comedy this season. In terms of the comedy categories it was sad not to see Jessica Walter get a nomination, but can’t complain with any list that includes Chlumsky and Jane Krakowski (who deserves the win).
In terms of drama, I’d hate to have to choose between Robin Wright and Vera Farmiga for lead actress (though I suppose Danes is the frontrunner), both were superb in their respective shows.
Veep is hilarious and any attention it gets, it deserves. Louis-Dreyfus is a wonder to behold on that show. Her performance from the season finale alone is worthy of the win. Again, I know. But still.
The nomination for Clarke instead of Fairley from Game of Thrones in Supporting Actress in a Drama just blows my mind. Nothing against Clarke. She’s fine. But I don’t know how her performance stood out to the voters and Fairley’s didn’t? That’s the sort of nonsense that keeps me perpetually frustrated with the Emmy’s.
I guess I’ll check out House of Cards. I couldn’t muster interest for some reason. But it sounds like it is worth a gander.
Linda Cardellini’s nod for her role as Sylvia Rosen on this season of Mad Men. Heartbreaking work.