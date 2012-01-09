Natalie Portman and Jake Gyllenhaal among first announced Golden Globes presenters

Natalie Portman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Helen Mirren, Clive Owen, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Melissa McCarthy and Freida Pinto have all been announced as presenters at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on NBC.

The group was announced via the official Twitter account of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that chooses the winners and nominees at each year’s ceremony.

Portman, of course, won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at last year’s show for her performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan”, which also netted her an Oscar. Gyllenhaal and Kidman were also nominated last year, for their performances in “Love and Other Drugs” and “Rabbit Hole”, respectively.

Mirren has been nominated for a total of ten Golden Globes over the course of her career, with her biggest coup coming in 2007, when she took home the statues for both “The Queen” (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama) and “Elizabeth I” (Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television). Owen won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture in 2005, for his performance in “Closer”.

Among the other presenters, Hayek was nominated in 2003 for her title performace in “Frida”, while Banderas has been nominated three different times, most recently for his performance in the 2003 made-for-TV movie “And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself”.

Neither McCarthy nor Pinto have ever been nominated for a Golden Globe, though the HFPA’s snub of the former this year was considered especially galling considering the Oscar buzz she’s been receiving for her winning turn in last year’s “Bridesmaids” – not to mention the fact that she won the Best Actress Emmy for “Mike & Molly” back in September. Perhaps giving her a presenter slot is the HFPA’s version of a consolation prize?

Stay tuned for further presenter updates as they’re announced…