NBC adds extra ‘The Voice’ episode to counter ‘The X Factor’ premiere

#Britney Spears #The Voice
Senior Television Writer
09.05.12

It’s going to be Mouseketeer vs. Mouseketeer as NBC will deploy a bonus episode of “The Voice” to try to damage the return of FOX’s “The X Factor.”

“The Voice” was all set to return (with the usual judges panel including Christina Aguilera) on Monday night with an episode from 8 to 10 (which would lead into the premiere of “The New Normal”) and another on Tuesday from 8 to 9. Today, the network announced a third episode for next week, airing Wednesday from 8 to 9 – which happens to be the exact night and time that FOX is debuting the revamped second season of “X Factor,” with a judges panel that will now include Britney Spears and Demi Lovato.

NBC doesn’t have a lot of bullets in its gun these days, but “The Voice” still qualifies. If a bonus episode steals even a little attention away from Britney’s debut, that’s a win for a network that hasn’t had very many of those lately.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#The Voice
TAGSBritney SpearsChristina AguileraTHE VOICETHE X FACTOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP