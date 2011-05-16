First Look: NBC joins ‘The Playboy Club

Everything old (or should we say vintage?) is new again at NBC. With the announcement of its 2011-2012 schedule, the network has released clips from its 1960s-era drama “The Playboy Club.”

Set in Chicago’s Playboy Club, the series stars Eddie Cibrian as Nick Dalton, a former mob employee and district attorney hopeful — as well as the only person who can help innocent young Bunny Maureen (Amber Heard) after she accidentally kills a powerful crime boss. The Playboy brand isn’t the only big name associated with the series, which is executive produced by Brian Grazer (“A Beautiful Mind,” “24”) and Chad Hodge (“Tru Calling”) and directed by Alan Taylor (“Mad Men”)

To see more action at “The Playboy Club,” click on our photo gallery here

Hef invites us to the Playboy Club, where life is magic…

Bunny Maureen learns that Carol-Lynn was the original bunny… and she isn’t interested in sharing the spotlight.

Bunny Maureen accidentally kills a guy — and Nick Dalton explains why she can’t call the cops about it.

Nick Dalton and Billy Rosen (David Krumholtz) reveal why what happens at the Playboy Club stays at the Playboy Club.