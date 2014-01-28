NBC moves the 2014 Emmys to August and to a Monday

As expected, NBC announced today (January 28) that the Prime Emmys will move to August this year. Somewhat less expectedly, NBC also announced that the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on a Monday.

More specifically, the Emmys will be broadcast live, coast-to-coast, on Monday, August 25, 2014. As usual, the Emmys will take place at the Nokia Theatre.

The Emmys in August? That’s pretty normal stuff. Because of NBC’s Sunday Night Football commitment, the Emmys were also held in August in 2010 and 2006, the past two times the network had the ceremony.

But the Emmys on a Monday? Well, that’s a bit strange.

NBC also announced that the Creative Arts Emmys will be held on Saturday, August 16. Per NBC, the Creative Arts Emmys were already locked down and the Primetime Emmys have to be the weekend after, but due to Sunday Night Football, a Sunday ceremony was impossible. Hence, Monday Night Emmys!

Thus far, the network has not revealed either producers or a host for the Emmys. The last time NBC had the Emmys, Jimmy Fallon hosted. The time before that, it was Conan O’Brien. Does that put Seth Meyers in line for this year? Probably not.

Guess it’s time to start prepping my Emmy preview galleries. If you’re looking for a dark horse, I’m predicting “Breaking Bad” might get some award consideration.