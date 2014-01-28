NBC moves the 2014 Emmys to August and to a Monday

As expected, NBC announced today (January 28) that the Prime Emmys will move to August this year. Somewhat less expectedly, NBC also announced that the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on a Monday.
More specifically, the Emmys will be broadcast live, coast-to-coast, on Monday, August 25, 2014. As usual, the Emmys will take place at the Nokia Theatre.
The Emmys in August? That’s pretty normal stuff. Because of NBC’s Sunday Night Football commitment, the Emmys were also held in August in 2010 and 2006, the past two times the network had the ceremony.
But the Emmys on a Monday? Well, that’s a bit strange.
NBC also announced that the Creative Arts Emmys will be held on Saturday, August 16. Per NBC, the Creative Arts Emmys were already locked down and the Primetime Emmys have to be the weekend after, but due to Sunday Night Football, a Sunday ceremony was impossible. Hence, Monday Night Emmys!
Thus far, the network has not revealed either producers or a host for the Emmys. The last time NBC had the Emmys, Jimmy Fallon hosted. The time before that, it was Conan O’Brien. Does that put Seth Meyers in line for this year? Probably not.
Guess it’s time to start prepping my Emmy preview galleries. If you’re looking for a dark horse, I’m predicting “Breaking Bad” might get some award consideration.
Even if they could air the Emmys on the 24th, I don’t think they’d want to do so, because the VMAs are airing that night.
Dan, NBC runs NFL preseason on Sundays 8/10-24, so the awards always had to be slated for a Monday.
Steve – Don’t ask me. NBC has successfully run the Emmys on Sundays in August both of the last two times they’ve had the Emmys and the NFL has not, at least to the best of my knowledge, changed its preseason schedule in any wholesale way.
-Daniel
It all comes down to NBC not wanting to give up a preseason NFL game to ESPN or FOX or CBS. The last two times NBC had the emmy’s they didn’t have an NFL game as either there’s been none in primetime or another net has it. NBC is being greedy and wanting the NFL game and Emmys this time since the NFL preseason schedule isn’t even out. They could easily tell the NFL “nah, we have the Emmy’s instead.” NFL doesn’t care. They have their money anyway. Can’t really blame them since NFL preseason does higher ratings than the NHL and a lot of shows on the network.
If the re-re-re-vamped “Last Comic Standing” hits, why not Wanda Sykes to host? She would be great!
The real question as far as I’m concerned is whether McConaughey could rise up and beat Cranston for Best Actor- Drama, or whether the groundswell of support for Breaking Bad will be just too unmatchable.
Pat – Barring a *huge* shocker, McConaughey will be up for Best Actor in a Movie or Miniseries (or however things end up shaking out with those two categories).
-Daniel
Ah yes! I forgot about the whole “American Horror Story”-esque loophole. Ah well, there’s a probable much deserved win for McConaughey that he may have been robbed of if forced to face off against the mighty Cranston.
I’m happy about this actually. Both performances are so damn good that they each need their own trophy.
Emmy’s on a Monday? That’s a Zucker level bad move