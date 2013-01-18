NBC orders new comedy pilots from Will Ferrell, Greg Daniels

NBC today announced they’ve ordered up a trip of comedy pilots.

First up is an untitled comedy from Greg Daniels and Robert Padnick which follows a group of twenty-somethings as they navigate their way through the rocky terrain of modern dating.

The single camera comedy pilot is being written by Padnick (“Seinfeld,” “The Office”) and executive produced by “The Office” co-creator Greg Daniels, Tracy Katsky and Howard Klein.

“Anchorman” vets Will Ferrell and Adam McKay will act as executive producers of “Assistance,” along with Chris Henchy, Owen Burke and writer Leslye Headland. The single camera comedy centers on a corporate assistant who is torn between her “work husband” and her fiancé, while dealing with her insane boss.

Finally, “Donor Party” is an ensemble comedy focused on an irresponsible man-child who discovers he has children resulting from his days as a sperm donor. Alex Schemmer is writing the script and will exec produce along with Geyer Kosinski.