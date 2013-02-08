NBC pulls ‘Do No Harm’ after two airings

After two of the lowest-rated in-season airings in network television history, “Do No Harm” has been yanked from NBC’s schedule, effective immediately.

In the short-term, NBC has only announced that the Feburary 14 and February 21 episodes of “Do No Harm” will be replaced by repeats of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” More specifically, the “Friending Emily” episode of “SVU” will air on February 14 and the “Dreams Deferred” episode is set for February 21.

It’s unclear if NBC will burn off “Do No Harm” episodes on Saturday or in the summer, or if the network is just washing its hands of the split-personality medical drama.

While almost every imaginable TV show has fans who will be saddened or outraged to face its cancellation, it’s hard to imagine much umbrage being taken with NBC on the behalf of “Do No Harm.”

The drama’s premiere averaged an astoundingly low 3.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, making it the least-watched in-season drama premiere in US network TV history. NBC still gave “Do No Harm” a second episode and the audience slipped to 2.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.