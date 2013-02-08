NBC pulls ‘Do No Harm’ after two airings

After two of the lowest-rated in-season airings in network television history, “Do No Harm” has been yanked from NBC’s schedule, effective immediately.
In the short-term, NBC has only announced that the Feburary 14 and February 21 episodes of “Do No Harm” will be replaced by repeats of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” More specifically, the “Friending Emily” episode of “SVU” will air on February 14 and the “Dreams Deferred” episode is set for February 21.
It’s unclear if NBC will burn off “Do No Harm” episodes on Saturday or in the summer, or if the network is just washing its hands of the split-personality medical drama.
While almost every imaginable TV show has fans who will be saddened or outraged to face its cancellation, it’s hard to imagine much umbrage being taken with NBC on the behalf of “Do No Harm.”
The drama’s premiere averaged an astoundingly low 3.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, making it the least-watched in-season drama premiere in US network TV history. NBC still gave “Do No Harm” a second episode and the audience slipped to 2.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.
I’m saddened and ….what’s the word I’m looking for….OUTRAGED!
So, are NBC going to move up the premiere of Hannibal and try it in that slot, or will they want to wait and promote that properly?
Paul- Hard to know. You’d *think* NBC would view “Hannibal” as a potentially valuable property and not want to give it this Slot of Death. You’d also think NBC wouldn’t be able to launch “Hannibal” without a major promotional campaign and that there’d be no way to generate that sort of campaign in two weeks (or even a month). You’d think NBC would want to at least be able to promote “Hannibal” on “The Voice,” since it’s the only show the network has that anybody watches in big enough numbers to be used as a platform. And since “The Voice” isn’t back until March 25, you’d think that “Hannibal” couldn’t possibly premiere any earlier than… I dunno… Third week of April?
But that’s all common sense. So we’ll see what NBC actually does…
-Daniel
Hannibal is a Bryan Fuller show so I fully expect NBC to do little to no advertising for it and place it in the Thursdays at 10 PM timeslot by March so they can cancel it in April and blame it on all the people that missed its one radio advertisement that aired at 4 A.M. and thus missed the show.
@SmokeyJoey – Hilarious! And sad because it’s probably true.
What’s the witty thing for the 7 people who watched this show to send to NBC execs to try and save it? Watches that all say 825? Copies of Dr. Jekyl and Mr Hyde to read to make a better “modernizing” of that story?
Evolution1085 – Monkeys. Stuffed, or otherwise…
-Daniel
What they ought to cancel is the contract of whomever greenlighted this show! Seriously.
I can’t believe “Do No Harm” was cancelled after only 2 episodes, when other programs survive multiple seasons, like “Suburgatory” and the “Housewives” franchise and “How I met your Mother” which in my opinions should never have made it past the first season. Lots of other shows start off very slowly, like “Lost” was only supposed to be a short mid season replacement and even “Big Bang Theory” was never expectedt to be popular, and took awhile to attract an audience. Oh well….just my opinion.
There is a huge difference between a show starting out slowly and starting out horribly. Shows that take awhile to attract an audience start out with decent enough ratings to merit the time given to help them gain that audience. Scandal is a recent example. Historically bad ratings do not suggest that giving a show, in this case Do No Harm extra time would be worthwhile. If the show can’t even get the small number of people who watched live on week one to be willing to do the same the second week, what makes you think that the show would miraculously gain the millions of viewers necessary to give it a fighting chance?
Lost was an enormous hit when it first started and Big Bang theory had really great ratings too, so there goes those examples. Plus It’s already been pointed out in the article that these ratings weren’t simply bad they were the worst…ever.
1600 Penn looks pretty much dead too. NBC should move “The New Normal” to Thursday 9:30PM and “Smash” to Thursday 10PM.
When “The Voice” returns, they could premiere “Save Me” at 9:30PM on Tuesday and “Hannibal” at 10PM on Tuesday.
That wouldn’t be doing either show a favor, as Thursday 9:30/10pm on NBC have themselves become poisoned slots.
Yes but “The New Normal” and “Smash” aren’t doing great on Tuesdays. It’s not about doing those 2 shows any favor. It’s about giving the best possible leads to “Hannibal” and “Save Me.”
Episodes still in my queue to be watched, good to know that I can delete and not waste the time.
I don’t get it. I mean, NBC advertised it with giant obnoxious disruptions at the bottom of the screen during its other shows. How could no one watch??
omg that show was sooo bad worse then watchin barney over an over for two days..
it wasn’t bad. they should have put more into the premiere. honestly its a lot better then some other shows that get big ratings. so they should have at least let the half season play out to see if it could get any better
How do the networks expect to build an audience by yanking a show after two episodes?? If you greenlight a show then give it time…NBC Executives = Morons
With NBC airing new shows,theres no use to watching them, because you will never see them after the very few episodes and after that you can just say good bye forever
I hate u NBC. What have u done u should have kept it until the end of the season at least !!!!!
Put it back on!!! It was a beginning of an addiction!
I want a refund. The network made a commitment to air the show and the terms of the contract was in my mind one season. I accepted that contract by watching the show. I paid for the show by watching commercials I didn’t want to see and pay my cable bill. This is why the major networks are going to die and people are going to just watch shows online. So cut the cord and watch shows online only.
Seriously I cannot believe they canceled the show. Do they realize that so many people are in seasonal sports that have been in tournaments for the last several weeks. I know I was craving this show! He had a little Christian Grey in him- I’m telling i this would have been hot- if they only let it run for a minute:(
I really enjoyed watching Do No Harm! I’m really pissed off at NBC. They should at least finishing airing the rest of the episodes on Saturday nights or something. I want to know what happens!
I really enjoyed watching Do No Harm! I’m extremely pissed off at NBC. They should at least finish airing the rest of the episodes. They air so many stupid shows like Guys With Kids, but when they finally have a good show, they cancel it. Curse you, NBC!!!
exactly. I want to see the remaining episodes. I do disagree that guys with kids is stupid. they should have put more into the premiere too hook more people
I liked that show and am angry that they pulled it after only two episodes. I’m about done with the networks. I think I’m going to start watching series on USA and FX, they at least give shows a fighting chance. I’m so tired of liking a show on NBC, CBS and then getting cancelled with no notice. It sucks.
This was a awesome show. Loved it and wanted more
Upset cause that show was awesome..