NBC renews ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Revolution’ and ‘Grimm’ among 5 drama pickups

While many NBC shows remain on the renewal bubble, the network gave a quintet of drama pickups on Friday (April 26) afternoon, led by fan-favorites “Parenthood” and “Grimm.”
As expected, network also renewed the freshman hits “Revolution” and “Chicago Fire” and extended its relationship with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” to 15 seasons.
“On the verge of our 2013 fall scheduling decisions, we”re pleased to renew five drama series that will be important to our new season line-up,” blurbs NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke said. “We”re proud and very appreciative of all of the actors, producers, writers and directors who work so hard to deliver such high-quality work week in and week out. These complex shows represent a broad range of genres and tones, and all of them stand out for us in a television landscape now filled with one-hour series. We”re especially pleased to be renewing ‘Revolution’ and ‘Chicago Fire’ — two first-season successes — and there will be more returning series announcements made in the next couple of weeks.”
That suggests that fans may not have to wait all the way til Upfronts Week to learn the fate of some of NBC’s bubble comedies, perhaps?
All five dramas shows have been given 22 episode renewals.
For four of those shows, that 22-episode order isn’t necessarily significant, but “Parenthood” has only had one 22 episode season out of its four. Launched as a 13-episode midseason drama in 2010, “Parenthood” aired only 15 episodes this season, ending in January, and only 18 episodes last year, wrapping in February. The Jason Katims-run series grew by 8 percent in its fourth season, averaging 7.1 million total viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49.
Also showing encouraging growth for NBC has been “Chicago Fire,” which premiered with 6.6 million viewers, but has topped that total eight times, an unlikely figure in this landscape. A nested pilot for a potential police-centric spinoff will air at the end of the “Chicago Fire” season, potentially giving NBC more programming options for next year.
“Grimm” is also hoping to give NBC a little more programming flexibility by shining in an upcoming Tuesday night run. Airing on Fridays, “Grimm” is up by 14 percent over last season in the 18-49 demo and by 12 percent overall.
As for “Revolution,” NBC boasts that it’s the season’s top-rated new season in the 18-49 demographic and that it has combined with “The Voice” to boost the network’s Monday average by 24 percent. “Revolution” numbers has been in a decline since the show returned in March and it remains to be seen if NBC will give it a different time period in the fall.
Is it too early to know if they want to bring Hannibal back? I think it’s a great show so far.
Michael – “Hannibal” is probably going down to the wire, but last night’s big drop did NOT help.
-Daniel
Too early to tell, but last night it did terrible. Less than 2.5 million viewers and a 1.0 demo. Critics seem to like it, but that Thursdays at 10 is been a death slot for NBC recently. It might not too bad after SVU.
Do they account for the fact that it was going up against NFL Draft and NBA Playoff coverage? I am a big fan but haven’t watched it yet. Its on my DVR.
I’m a little (okay, very) disappointed that Parks and Recreation wasn’t included in this batch of renewals. Sure, the numbers aren’t great, but it’s the highest rated non-The Office comedy they have. I really hope it’s as much of a sure thing as everyone seems to think it is.
Christine – They went drama for the first round of renewals. They may be holding out for just a bit more clarity from the non-“Parks and Rec” bubble comedies before bringing anything back officially.
-Daniel
Ah, that makes sense. But I won’t stop worrying until it’s officially announced. This is NBC, after all.
22 episodes of Parenthood. That’s fantastic news!
Yes, so pleased to hear this great news!
Is Parenthood the kind of show that can carry a 22 episode order? From what I’ve read in the past, the shorter runs tend to work in the show’s favor.
Travis – The second season worked fine with 22 and the third season worked well with 18. I don’t see any reason why it can’t go back to 22. If Katims and company are comfortable with that… Which apparently the are.
-Daniel
Let’s just hope Max doesn’t pull a Landry in the season premiere.
If anything, I think the shortened season orders have caused some stories to be rushed or given short shrift (i.e. Amber’s quick reunion with Ryan this year). I’m eager to see them get a chance to do another full 22.
6 seasons and a movie
JJ Abrams now has had shows on all 5 broadcast networks that have gone multiple seasons. Felicity, Fringe, Lost, Person of Interest and now Revolution.
Is there another producer that has been able to do such a thing?
I watch none of these 5 shows. The only drama I currently watch on NBC is “Hannibal.”
If NBC uses “The Voice” to launch a new drama next season, Revolution will tank. It’s already sinking this spring.
Given that Grimm was surviving well enough on Friday and that it’s so near the season’s end, shouldn’t they have given that coveted Tuesday 10pm slot to Hannibal to help it out?