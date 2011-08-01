NBC sets 2012 premieres for ‘The Voice,’ ‘Smash’

“The Voice” will return with season two after the Super Bowl, while NBC’s latest musical drama, “Smash” will makes its series premiere next February.

The second-season premiere of “The Voice” will be aired after Super Bowl XLVI on February 5 at 10 p.m. ET (but possibly later, depending on the game).

“The Voice” also will premiere in its regular day and time on the following night, Monday, February 6 (8-10 p.m. ET). â€¨â€¨Host Carson Daly and celeb vocal coaches Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will all return.

The Super Bowl represents the biggest television audience of the year and we think that the return of ‘The Voice” is deserving of this prominent showcase,” said NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt in a release. “We also will shine the promotional spotlight throughout Super Bowl Sunday for Monday”s debut of ‘Smash,” which will give it a powerful launch platform.”â€¨â€¨Meanwhile, new musical drama “Smash” will debut the following night, Monday, February 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

“Smash” centers on a successful pair of Broadway writers, played by Christian Borle (“Legally Blonde: The Musical”) and Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”) who are attempting to stage a musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe, while dealing with their own personal problems and the budding “All About Eve”-style rivalry between and upstart performer (“American Idol’s” Katharine McPhee) and a veteran actress played by Megan Hilty (“Wicked”).

The show also stars Brian d”Arcy James, Anjelica Huston and Jack Davenport, and is being produced by multiple Emmy and Oscar winner Steven Spielberg. â€¨â€¨

The pilot, written by playwright Theresa Rebeck (“Mauritius”), was directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”). The show’s original songs are being written by the Tony and Grammy Award-winning “Hairspray” team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”), who also acting as executive producers. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (“Hairspray”) and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (“United States of Tara”) will also serve as executive producers.