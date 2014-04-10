NBC sets ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ for a May Sweeps berth [or birth]

NBC has set a premiere date for the miniseries update of “Rosemary's Baby,” marking a tight turnaround for the Ira Levin adaptation.

Production on “Rosemary's Baby” only began in January and only five months later, the four-hour telefilm will premiere on Sunday, May 11 and Thursday, May 15 airing from 9-11 p.m. on both nights. [As Friend of HitFix Joe Adalian noted on Twitter, the Sunday premiere is, of course, Mother's Day.]

Scott Abbott and James Wong wrote the script, which was directed by Oscar and Emmy nominee Agnieszka Holland.

The new take on the 1967 suspense novel transplants the action to Paris, where a young married couple (Zoe Saldana and Patrick J. Adams) move into an apartment with a haunted past. When Rosemary gets pregnant, she begins to distrust the intentions of both her seemingly kindly neighbors and her seemingly devoted husband.

In addition to Saldana and Adams, “Rosemary's Baby” stars Jason Isaacs and Carole Bouquet.

The May premiere date will make “Rosemary's Baby” eligible for Emmy consideration this year, should that happen to be relevant, but it also pits the project against a slew of variably high-profile finale dates in the May Sweeps period. The Sunday opening will be against the second hour of ABC's “Once Upon a Time” finale and the finale for “Revenge,” while that Thursday night features finales for “Grey's Anatomy” and “Elementary” (as well as “Reign” and “Surviving Jack”).