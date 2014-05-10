NBC stakes ‘Dracula’ after one season

What will become of Count Dracula and his ambition plans for alternative energy sources?
The world may never know.
We can confirm that on Saturday (May 10) morning, NBC put a stake in the heart of Jonathan Rhys Meyers' “Dracula,” stopping the sucking after one lone season.
The reality, as I discussed in my BubbleWatch gallery, is that “Dracula” had almost an identical case for renewal as the one made by “Hannibal.” In fact, on sheer numbers, “Dracula” had a better case. Adding in Live+7 DVR figures, “Dracula” got a 57 percent bump overall (from 3.25 million to 5 million viewers) and an 80 percent bump among adults 18-49 (from a 1.0 rating to a 1.8 rating). “Dracula” also was an international co-production, at least curbing some of NBC's up-front costs.
However, whatever deal NBC was getting on “Dracula” apparently wasn't able to compete with the deal Gaumont provided for “Hannibal.” That's why “Hannibal” was renewed yesterday and “Dracula” has been turned to dust.
Am I sad about this? You must not have read my review.
Are you sad to see “Dracula” go? And are you now worried that there won't be enough vampires on the big and small screen?
Yes! So sad it will not be continued…it was a sight better than the twinkling sissy vamp shows….I really don’t like NBC any longer..they kill anything that is remotely good and show random, stupid, stuff. Guess its the CW for me from now on.
not surprised to see dracula sadly die. for the vampire genre sadly has been run into the ground after twilight and such. even though did like the bit of dracula trying to gain the world by creating a clean fuel. but sadly nbc decided they did not want any more of the king of the vampires so the stake came out .
But now I’ll never know what happens with the geothermal energy share investment machinations!
Very sad to see dracula go i watched the entire series in one day. Loved it!!!! Loved draculas side kick. Nice twist i thought.
Loved, Loved, Dracula.
An intelegent, productive Vampire
with a caring heart, a beautiful twist
from a typical dominating, Blood Sucker.
What happened to Renfield and Van
Helsing ??????
I looked forward to that series every week and I love love love vampires.
€:^>, €::^>, €:^>, (:-), ,(:-), (:-)