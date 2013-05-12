NBC’s ‘Michael J. Fox Show,’ ‘Sean Saves the World’ and ‘Welcome to the Family’ get new images

NBC’s newly released 2013-2014 schedule features three new comedies for the fall, all airing on Thursday night.
“Welcome to the Family” features Mike O’Malley, Ricardo Chivaro, Mary McCormack and Justina Machado and airs at 8:30.
“Sean Saves the World” features Sean Hayes and Linda Lavin and airs at 9 p.m. 
And “The Michael J. Fox Show” will be the “Family Ties” and “Spin City” star’s return to TV and airs at 9:30.
Check out key art, plus the first images for all three shows:

