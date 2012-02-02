Neil Young and Crazy Horse to play first live show together in 8 years

Neil Young is reuniting with his famed backing band Crazy Horse for what we hope will be the first in a number of new live dates. The group will take part in the Grammy Foundation”s MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in honor of Paul McCartney in L.A. later this month.

Young hasn’t toured with Crazy Horse since the “Greendale” jaunt in 2004, so keep your fingers crossed for the news of a full-blown tour as opposed to a one-off L.A. date. Together, Young and Crazy Horse have released a number of legendary speaker-shredding guitar rock records, including “After the Gold Rush,” “Rust Never Sleeps,” “Re.ac.tor” and “Ragged Glory.” It was recently revealed that they’re recording new music together.

Young toured last year with his reunited ’60s outfit The Buffalo Springfield, who may announce more dates soon.

The charity event will also feature Coldplay, Foo Fighters, James Taylor, Katy Perry, Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Norah Jones, Alicia Keys, Tony Bennett, the cast of The Beatles” Cirque du Soleil production “LOVE,” and some guy named McCartney. Eddie Izzard will host the evening.

The Person of the Year gala will take place February 10 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.