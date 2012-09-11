Neil Young & Crazy Horse unleash ‘Psychedelic Pill’ in October

Four months after releasing “Americana,” a ragged collection of American folk songs, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will unleash “Psychedelic Pill,” a 2-CD set, on Oct. 30.

Produced by Young, with John Hanlon and Mark Humphreys, “Psychedelic Pill” contains giant rambles of songs: “Driftin” Back” spans more than 27 minutes, “Walk Like A Giant” stretches beyond the 16-minute mark. As with “Americana,” full-length videos or each song will be made.

Crazy Horse previewed a number of the tracks during some live dates in August; a full tour will kick off Oct. 3 in Windsor, Ontario.

As Hitfix previously reported, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will perform at Young”s annual Bridge School benefit Oct. 20-21, alongside The Flaming Lips, Jack White, Guns N” Roses and more.

The track-listing for Psychedelic Pill:

Disc One:

1 Driftin’ Back (27:36)

2 Psychedelic Pill (3:26)

3 Ramada Inn (16:49)

4 Born In Ontario (3:49)



Disc Two:

1 Twisted Road (3:28)

2 She’s Always Dancing (8:33)

3 For The Love Of Man (4:13)

4 Walk Like A Giant (16:27)



Bonus Track:

5 Psychedelic Pill (Alternate Mix)



Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s tour dates:

Oct 3 Windsor, ONT WFCU Centre

Oct 5 Kingston, ONT K ROCK Centre

Oct 6 London, ONT John Labatt Centre

Oct 8 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

Oct 9 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

Oct 11 Chicago, IL United Center

Oct 13 Austin, TX Zilker Park / Austin City Limits Fest.

Oct 14 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Convention Center Arena

Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Oct 20-21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater

Oct 25 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Oct 26 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Fest



Nov 10 Seattle, WA Key Arena

Nov 11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Nov 13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov 14 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

Nov 16 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

Nov 19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Nov 20 Kitchener, ON Memorial Auditorium

Nov 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Nov 24 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place

Nov 26 Boston, MA TD Garden

Nov 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Nov 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Nov 30 Fairfax, VA Patriot Center



Dec 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Dec 4 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard