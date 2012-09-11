Neil Young & Crazy Horse unleash ‘Psychedelic Pill’ in October

#Jack White
09.11.12 6 years ago

Four months after releasing “Americana,” a ragged collection of American folk songs,  Neil Young & Crazy Horse will unleash “Psychedelic Pill,” a 2-CD set, on Oct. 30.

Produced by Young, with John Hanlon and Mark Humphreys, “Psychedelic Pill” contains  giant rambles of songs: “Driftin” Back” spans more than 27 minutes, “Walk Like A Giant” stretches beyond the 16-minute mark. As with “Americana,” full-length videos or each song will be made.

Crazy Horse previewed a number of the tracks during some live dates in August; a full tour will kick off Oct. 3 in Windsor, Ontario.

As Hitfix previously reported, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will perform at Young”s annual Bridge School benefit Oct. 20-21, alongside The Flaming Lips, Jack White, Guns N” Roses and more.

The track-listing for Psychedelic Pill: 
Disc One:
1 Driftin’ Back (27:36)
2 Psychedelic Pill (3:26)
3 Ramada Inn (16:49)
4 Born In Ontario (3:49)
 
Disc Two:
1 Twisted Road (3:28)
2 She’s Always Dancing (8:33)
3 For The Love Of Man (4:13)
4 Walk Like A Giant (16:27)
 
Bonus Track:
5 Psychedelic Pill (Alternate Mix)
 
Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s  tour dates:  

Oct 3    Windsor, ONT               WFCU Centre 
Oct 5    Kingston, ONT              K ROCK Centre
Oct 6    London, ONT                John Labatt Centre 
Oct 8    Cleveland, OH               Wolstein Center 
Oct 9    Pittsburgh, PA              Petersen Events Center 
Oct 11  Chicago, IL                   United Center 
Oct 13  Austin, TX                     Zilker Park / Austin City Limits Fest.
Oct 14  Tulsa, OK                      Tulsa Convention Center Arena
Oct 17  Los Angeles, CA           Hollywood Bowl 
Oct 20-21 Mountain View, CA     Shoreline Amphitheater
Oct 25  Tuscaloosa, AL             Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Oct 26  New Orleans, LA           Voodoo Fest
 
Nov 10  Seattle, WA                   Key Arena 
Nov 11  Vancouver, BC              Rogers Arena 
Nov 13  Calgary, AB                  Scotiabank Saddledome 
Nov 14  Saskatoon, SK              Credit Union Centre 
Nov 16  Winnipeg, MB               MTS Centre 
Nov 19  Toronto, ON                  Air Canada Centre  
Nov 20  Kitchener, ON               Memorial Auditorium 
Nov 23  Montreal, QC                 Bell Centre 
Nov 24  Ottawa, ON                   Scotiabank Place
Nov 26  Boston, MA                  TD Garden
Nov 27  New York, NY               Madison Square Garden
Nov 29  Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center
Nov 30  Fairfax, VA                   Patriot Center 
 
Dec 3   Brooklyn, NY                Barclays Center
Dec 4   Bridgeport, CT              Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard  

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White
TAGSAmericanabridge schoolFlaming Lipsguns n' rosesjack whiteJohn HanlonMark HumphreysNeil Young and Crazy HorsePsychedelic PilltourWindsor

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP