Neil Young & Crazy Horse unleash ‘Psychedelic Pill’ in October

Four months after releasing “Americana,” a ragged collection of American folk songs, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will unleash “Psychedelic Pill,” a 2-CD set, on Oct. 30.
Produced by Young, with John Hanlon and Mark Humphreys, “Psychedelic Pill” contains giant rambles of songs: “Driftin” Back” spans more than 27 minutes, “Walk Like A Giant” stretches beyond the 16-minute mark. As with “Americana,” full-length videos or each song will be made.
Crazy Horse previewed a number of the tracks during some live dates in August; a full tour will kick off Oct. 3 in Windsor, Ontario.
As Hitfix previously reported, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will perform at Young”s annual Bridge School benefit Oct. 20-21, alongside The Flaming Lips, Jack White, Guns N” Roses and more.
The track-listing for Psychedelic Pill:
Disc One:
1 Driftin’ Back (27:36)
2 Psychedelic Pill (3:26)
3 Ramada Inn (16:49)
4 Born In Ontario (3:49)
Disc Two:
1 Twisted Road (3:28)
2 She’s Always Dancing (8:33)
3 For The Love Of Man (4:13)
4 Walk Like A Giant (16:27)
Bonus Track:
5 Psychedelic Pill (Alternate Mix)
Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s tour dates:
Oct 3 Windsor, ONT WFCU Centre
Oct 5 Kingston, ONT K ROCK Centre
Oct 6 London, ONT John Labatt Centre
Oct 8 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
Oct 9 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
Oct 11 Chicago, IL United Center
Oct 13 Austin, TX Zilker Park / Austin City Limits Fest.
Oct 14 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Convention Center Arena
Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Oct 20-21 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater
Oct 25 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Oct 26 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Fest
Nov 10 Seattle, WA Key Arena
Nov 11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Nov 13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov 14 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre
Nov 16 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
Nov 19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Nov 20 Kitchener, ON Memorial Auditorium
Nov 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Nov 24 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place
Nov 26 Boston, MA TD Garden
Nov 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Nov 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Nov 30 Fairfax, VA Patriot Center
Dec 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Dec 4 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard
