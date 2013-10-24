Wake up: The new Arcade Fire album is streaming right now

#Halloween
10.24.13 5 years ago

Update: The full album stream has been taken down.

Although they were still releasing new promos as recently as few hours ago, Arcade Fire has decided to leak their highly-anticipated new album “Reflektor” a few days ahead of schedule. 

Yep, you can hear it right here, right now. 

The album — co-produced by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and featuring the David Bowie as a guest vocalist — was originally tipped to be streaming on NPR this coming Monday. Sorry, NPR — “Reflektor” belongs to the world now. 

Although one of the album’s lyrics is “Do you like rock and roll music/cuz I dunno if I do,” “Reflektor” features plenty of guitar rock, alongside synthy dance pop, folk-rock, dub, afrobeat, soul, and just about every other type of music under the sun. Plus, Joan of Arc references and the visual accompaniment of Marcel Camus’ 1959 “Black Orpheus.”

Listen to “Reflektor” here:

Well…what do you think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween
TAGSarcade fireBREAKING GLASSHalloweenjames murphyReflektorWIN BUTLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP