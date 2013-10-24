Wake up: The new Arcade Fire album is streaming right now

Update: The full album stream has been taken down.

Although they were still releasing new promos as recently as few hours ago, Arcade Fire has decided to leak their highly-anticipated new album “Reflektor” a few days ahead of schedule.

Yep, you can hear it right here, right now.

The album — co-produced by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and featuring the David Bowie as a guest vocalist — was originally tipped to be streaming on NPR this coming Monday. Sorry, NPR — “Reflektor” belongs to the world now.

Although one of the album’s lyrics is “Do you like rock and roll music/cuz I dunno if I do,” “Reflektor” features plenty of guitar rock, alongside synthy dance pop, folk-rock, dub, afrobeat, soul, and just about every other type of music under the sun. Plus, Joan of Arc references and the visual accompaniment of Marcel Camus’ 1959 “Black Orpheus.”

Listen to “Reflektor” here:

Well…what do you think?