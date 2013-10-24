First ‘Captain America 2’ trailer promises bigger and more brutal sequel

“This isn’t freedom. It’s fear.”

“Thor: The Dark World” is just around the corner, and I’ve heard there is a pretty big tag on the film that connects to another Marvel property. I’m going to assume that if you see “Thor: The Dark World” in the theater, one of the things you’ll see before the film will be the new “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” trailer. That’s the genius of Marvel. They’re going to be teasing other movies to you at the start and the end of the film, and even more remarkably, people will be looking forward to it.

While it seems like there’s not more than a day or two that goes by without some mention of some Marvel project, there are a few times a year where they sort of go into overdrive, and that’s what we’re about to head into for “Thor.” Our own Greg Ellwood just went to London to talk to the cast of the film, and I’ll be seeing it soon for review. Today, things kick off with the online premiere of the trailer for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and while I’ve seen footage for the film at both the San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23 Expo, this is the first real look that they’re giving the general public.

Watch the trailer embedded at the top of this post.

First thoughts? The start of the trailer is the start of the film, and I really dig the long extended version of that scene we saw at D23. I think the Russos have a really interesting take on Cap overall. They’re playing the man out of time thing, but they’re not overplaying it, it looks like. The emphasis here is on the way’s Cap’s idealism seems to be at odds with the cynical nature of politics in our age, and I like that. It’s a smart way to go with the sequel.

Plus they gave Anthony Mackie wings. So that’s awesome.

And in case you missed it, here’s the latest poster for the film as well. I love the way this poster uses Washington DC. Very cool.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens on April 4, 2014.