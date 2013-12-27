New ‘Captain America’ image features an old friend-turned-foe

(CBR) Steve Rogers returns to theaters in next year”s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Ahead of that, Empire magazine has released a new image from the Marvel Studios sequel, featuring Chris Evans” star-spangled Super-Soldier flanked by partners new and old.

The left side of the cover features the return of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, now operating under the code name the Winter Soldier. Ed Brubaker introduced the Winter Soldier concept during his critically acclaimed run on Marvel”s “Captain America”; it”s a character that remains active in the Marvel Universe today.

Scarlett Johansson appears on the right side of the cover, reprising her role as Black Widow, the S.H.I.E.L.D. operative she”s played in three Marvel movies. Widow made her first appearance in “Iron Man 2,” emerged again as one of Earth”s Mightiest Heroes in “The Avengers,” and now has a prominent role in next summer”s “Captain America” sequel.

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones, Emily VanCamp, Max Hernandez, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford. It opens April 4.