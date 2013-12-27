New ‘Captain America’ image features an old friend-turned-foe

#Chris Evans #Samuel L. Jackson #Marvel
and 12.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) Steve Rogers returns to theaters in next year”s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Ahead of that, Empire magazine has released a new image from the Marvel Studios sequel, featuring Chris Evans” star-spangled Super-Soldier flanked by partners new and old.

The left side of the cover features the return of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, now operating under the code name the Winter Soldier. Ed Brubaker introduced the Winter Soldier concept during his critically acclaimed run on Marvel”s “Captain America”; it”s a character that remains active in the Marvel Universe today.

Scarlett Johansson appears on the right side of the cover, reprising her role as Black Widow, the S.H.I.E.L.D. operative she”s played in three Marvel movies. Widow made her first appearance in “Iron Man 2,” emerged again as one of Earth”s Mightiest Heroes in “The Avengers,” and now has a prominent role in next summer”s “Captain America” sequel.

Check it out here:

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones, Emily VanCamp, Max Hernandez, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford. It opens April 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Samuel L. Jackson#Marvel
TAGSANTHONY MACKIEBUCKY BARNESCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANSMarvelrobert redfordSamuel L. JacksonSCARLETT JOHANSSONSEBASTIAN STANTHE AVENGERSthe winter soldier

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP