New ‘Dark Knight Rises’ teaser poster hints at powerful series ending

I was very careful when I wrote about the “Dark Knight Rises” footage we saw the other day not to give away certain images or beats from the seven-minute prologue that will be available on a limited number of IMAX screens when “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” opens on December 16.
But I feel like with the release of the new teaser poster for “The Dark Knight Rises,” I don’t have to be quite as careful, because the goosebumps-inducing ending of the preview reel is the same basic idea as the remarkable new teaser poster for the film that Warner Bros. just released.
Of all things, they used Twitter to debut this power, sending out a link mid-afternoon on Saturday, and right away, I expect that this poster is going to spark a spirited round of fan debates and speculation about what we’re going to see when this final film in Nolan’s trilogy arrives in theaters this summer.
Bane, played in the new film by Tom Hardy, is notable in his original comics incarnation as the man who quite literally broke Batman. I’m starting to get the idea that Nolan and his collaborators like the idea of giving Batman a physical challenge in this film that he’s not ready to handle, and I’m starting to wonder if Nolan is indeed perverse enough to kill Batman in this film. After all, he’s done. It’s time to wrap things up, and there are very few ways that are more final to end a series than killing your main character.
And it works thematically, too. After all, the very first thing we glimpse in the IMAX prologue is Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) speaking at a memorial service for Harvey Dent, talking about what a good man he was. There was value in Harvey’s death, symbolically speaking, and Batman’s death could be an equally powerful symbol. Plus they’re grooming replacements for him now, including the cop played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the maybe-not-all-bad bad guy Catwoman, played by Anne Hathaway. Either of them could easily pick up the idea of defending the city without literally becoming the new Batman, and his death would be enough to spur then into action.
That’s pure guesswork on my part. I don’t know anything about the script to this film and I like it that way. I don’t want to scoop the movie this far out. I don’t want to ruin whatever narrative surprises Nolan has in store for us.
But looking at this poster, I sure do want to see the movie, and as soon as possible. It’s starting to feel like this trilogy could end on a preposterously high note, and I can’t wait to see for myself. And as a piece of marketing art, I’m giving this my highest rating for trying something evocative and visual and dynamic instead of just a bunch of cast members photoshopped together.
“The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012.
Come On, Drew… no matter how great Nolan is, and how strong he could make a pitch to end the Trilogy without Bruce Wayne as Batman, WB & DC will never allow such a profitable franchise to do this. Specially when they are already preparing the next movie. Is hard enough counting on parents to explain to kids why a movie hero they loved in a trilogy of movies that just ended is suddenly played by a new guy starting from (probably) zero with a different story, imagining having to explain them why in 2012 Batman died or disappear.. and 2014 or 2015, he is back again like nothing happened.
But i am excited by the possibility of Nolan’s taking a page from the comics, and having Bane utterly defeat physically (and maybe mentally too) the Bat, and having him come back for a rematch and a final victory.. if regular film pathos are followed, the film will end with Batman watching the city over a gargoyle, or following a bat-signal or something by like of “Batman`s crusade will keep on”… which even if you see it coming, if it’s made well can be quite good too.
When I was a kid, I watched several different versions of Batman from Adam West’s to Tim Burton’s to the animated series and it never bothered me, in fact kids are way more accepting of this type of stuff than adults seem to be.
Not that I know whats gonna happen at the end of the film, but I’d assume the studio has given Nolan free reign at this point to do whatever he wants.
I see his point though. Batman dead in one version and alive in another would be jarring. And usually we had more time between series than kids get now. There was a whole generation between the Adam West and Michael Keaton. The animated series came right after, but it was very much tonally in tune with the comic books and the movies. But if Batman died a movie ago, and three years later they come out with a new movie, that would be pretty jarring for a lot of kids.
Warner Bros. might veto it just because it’s too dark, but the series is already so far out of kid territory that that’s a hard criticism to swallow. But I can see them vetoing it for the future of the franchise. Don’t know. Just spitballing.
I would guess that Warner values its relationship with Nolan enough to let him do what he wants with the character. The studio has plenty of irons in the fire. If they let Nolan kill Batman onscreen and think they can still keep milking Batman, they’ll just start again with someone else. Because audiences don’t seem to care about continuity, you can bet that studio heads don’t.
I just hope Nolan stays away from Remakes, Franchises and Reboots. His original films are by far the most interesting things he does.
Way back, I was in the car with my dad and on the radio they were saying Nolan was definitely only making three movies, and my dad said, “So Batman’s probably going to die in this one.”
Then when I heard that Bane was the villain, I said, “Batman’s going to die in this.”
Then I saw the poster, and I thought, “Batman’s definitely going to die in this.” Which I’m ok with, for all the reasons you say. He could just end up paralyzed, like in the comic books (is it still a spoiler after 18 years?), or this could all be a red herring. I’ll trust Nolan.
A friend of mine made the interesting point that Batman in the comic books is a great detective, and we haven’t seen any of that in this series, so it’s a bit of a shame that it’s only going to be three movies. I’d like to see Batman face some intellectual challenge before facing the physical challenge of Bane, maybe a movie with just Catwoman, not Catwoman and Bane, or the Riddler. Granted, it’s hard to imagine the Riddler in the tone of this series, but that’s because I’m imagining Jim Carrey and Frank Gorshin. If they took him as far away from the old TV show as Ledger was from Romero, that could have been fun. But it’s a minor complaint and it might not have worked at all. Mostly I’m looking forward to seeing how it all ends.
One of the things I think many people always overlook when they see bane, is the fact that he is capable of giving batman an intellectual challenge. He’s supposed to be a genius, schumacher just kind of made him look like an idiot and I guess it stuck.
Yeah, I never read the comics, so my idea of Bane is completely limited to the movie (where he was a prop more than anything) and the animated series. He was kind of smart there, but mostly he was just an assassin sent to kill Batman, and from what I remember (I was just a kid, and it was fifteen years ago), they just fought. But genius would be interesting.
Man I hate the idiots that post first like its some grand achievement write something about the article clown. IMO I would love to see this all end with bane breaking batmans back like its suppose to. I still would like to see banes defeat at the hands of somebody though. Oh and the art work is giving me the shakes.
Looking at the film I kind of want this trilogy to have a definitive end, I already know some people might already have ended at the Dark Knight because Heath pretty much owned that movie and they overlook Bane as a good villain, but since this is the last film I hope Nolan was able to push DC to the breaking point and kill the character off (since its not batman who’s back was broken) or befall some type of convincing reason to hang up the cape & cowl for good… Until the reboot anyway.
The tile of the picture is The Dark Knight Rises — he won’t die — Warner won’t allow it.
Yeah, from the title and the studio concern, I would guess he gets paralyzed and recovers. However, his “rising” could be in the sense of his spirit living on as Drew says, with Jason Gordon Levitt or Catwoman fighting off Bane and protecting Gotham without him.
Killing off Batman would be like killing off James Bond or Jack Sparrow…it would never happen in a million years. I mean, they “killed off” Ripley in Alien 3, and five years later brought her back via cloning. No way in hell will Batman die in this.
“I’m giving this my highest rating for trying something evocative and visual and dynamic instead of just a bunch of cast members photoshopped together”
LMAO avengers
Killing Batman would be the perfect end, and create a great opportunity for a new franchise with another character taking up the cowl. We’ve seen the Bruce Wayne story so many times. It’s time to shake it up.
Either that, or just severely wound him. Cue Batman Beyond film series. Serious.
Warners Bros. deserves plenty of accolades for the marketing they have done on this series.
As much as I would admire WB’s cajones for allowing Nolan to break the Batman, this is all starting to feel like a giant feint to me. I’m sure they’ve been keenly aware of the speculation surrounding this film since before Bane was announced as the villain and are just pushing buttons. To me, the fact that nobody at the studio has tried to downplay the rumors of Batman’s demise (including Christopher Nolan) is suspicious enough; to openly invite those kinds of rumors and basically give away what would be the spoiler to end all spoilers in a teaser poster is unthinkable. The more likely scenario is that Warner wants people to think that’s the way this story will end because it ISN’T. So, that’s my contribution to the fan speculation; take it or leave it.
Still, it’s a bangin’ poster. WB’s marketing department (or whoever they ship it out to) gets an A+ for this entire series, especially The Dark Knight.
It would be *so* cool if they did kill him off.
I think it would bother adults more than kids TBH, and maybe it would even help with the inevitable reboot.
And yeah, LOL @ “first” guy
Anything that happens in Nolan’s series of films will be seperate from whatever batman film comes next. It’s been stated before by Nolan and Warner that there are many different ways to tell a Batman story, and that they are all valid but seperate explorations of the character. Nolan’s version certainly would not fit in with Warner’s plans of a Superman/Batman film, and letting Nolan kill his version of Batman would certainly help delineate the differences between the current filma and any future plans. Plus, Warner trust Nolan’s vision and so far have left him alone. I don’t think any studio wants a repeat of what happened in between Spider-Man 2 and 3.
Personally, I think it’s as simple as Bane breaking BatMan (say in front of all the people in the Heinz Field scene) and then the Dark Knight Rising to defeat him. The legend to me is that BatMan has yet to be fully bested.
FFFFUUUUUUCCCCKKKK.
I hate waiting.
Whether or not they actually kill him at this point is irrelevant. They’re playing with the idea that they COULD…which instantly ups the tension in the film. I fully believe Nolan would kill Batman if the story and WB allowed him to…so every fall, every fight and every explosion he’s caught in comes with more weight. Nolan totally sold Gordon dying in The Dark Knight, and I completely trust that he could do the same here. For my money, Bruce fakes his death and goes underground like in The Dark Knight Returns comic.
Remember, Nolan signed on a while ago to continue on as a producer/consultant for the next Batman reboot. It might well be that the only way he was willing to do that was if it continued in a logical way despite introducing a new actor as Batman. The whole point of Batman Begins was that Batman was a symbol that was greater than any man, and killing Bruce Wayne and having someone else take up the costume would be a perfect way to convey that.
When you make as much money for Warner Bros and revolutionize the superhero film like Nolan has, he’lll get free reign on his conclusion to the trilogy. Given this is all speculation on my part.
You could say the same about Sam Raimi, and yet he had his ass ridden HARD by Sony in Spider-Man 3, resulting in an overstuffed, sadly compromised (if not NEARLY as bad as most people say it is) trilogy-capper.
It’ll be interesting to see where they go after this trilogy though
Why couldn’t Batman die in a sence of being physically unable to continue because of say… a broken back. Therefore letting Catwoman and JGL take over in that sence for Batman.
No way Bruce Wayne dies, for all the reasons the guys above say, but as a marketing writer I am charmed by the fact the marketing is so powerful you think it’s possible. If anything, this poster feels like the iconic Romita splash from Spider-Man #50: [karaboudjan.tumblr.com]
I’m saying Bane “breaks” Batman halfway through the flick, not killing him but messing him up hard (maybe not a spine injury) Gordon gives his “the batman has to come back” speech (Gordon got roughed around too), Bruce gets his shit together and “rises” to fight Bane at the end.
Why couldn’t Batman die, then be brought back to life? Haven’t we seen some Lazarus Pool stuff?
just one word about the end of batman it only makes sense……Nightwing
They’re not going to kill Batman. Seriously people… it’s an adaptation of Batman: Knightfall…
So, some of you WANT to see a movie in which the hero dies and the villain wins? Or, the hero dies/is crippled and it takes someone else to beat the villain where our hero couldn’t?
Really?
That’s not the Batman movie I want to see. And I don’t think Warner Bros does either. I think what some others have said is true, Bane will break Batman and then Batman “rises” and destroys Bane. The End.
I’ve never bought into this idea that Batman is ome “symbol” and that ANYONE could be Batman.
Wrong. Bruce Wayne is Batman because he watched his parents get blown away and he vowed he would wage war on all criminals. No one else can be Batman. Not Dick Grayson. Not Tim Drake. Not Jason Todd. No One.
And I’m sick of reading, “yeah, in the comics Bane KICKED BATMAN’S ASS!”
While technically true, it was only after Batman had exhausted himself chasing down the Arkham inmates Bane had released and the fact that Bane was hopped up on the Super Steroid Venom.
Later on in the comics, in a straight up fight, Batman kicked Bane’s ass.
I’m hoping Nolan follows a similar path.
