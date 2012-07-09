New ‘Expendables 2’ Comic-Con poster is an orgy of firepower, ’80s action stars

Care to take a time machine back to the ’80s heyday of dialogue-light, testosterone-heavy action films with ridiculously high body counts? Look no further than the brand-new Comic-Con poster for “The Expendables 2”!
Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme and a host of other Reagan/Bush Sr./early Clinton-era action stars battle for space – literally – in the new one-sheet, which sees the mercenary crew (sized in descending order of pop-cultural impact) letting loose the way all red-blooded American males were meant to – with a reckless blast of good ol’-fashioned firepower.
Lionsgate will be distributing 250 limited-edition copies of the poster (which made its debut over at HeroComplex) on “specialty canvas paper” at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con, each of which will be signed by the film’s cast. (Note: The panel for the film is being held in Hall H on Thursday at 4:45 with Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Van Damme, Terry Crews, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren in attendance.)
My grade for the poster: A+, because why not. Check it out below and let us know what you think!
“The Expendables 2” is slated for release on August 17.
Whenever I see marketing materials, trailers and posters for these films, I can feel my IQ dropping at least 40 points.
I say that as a compliment.