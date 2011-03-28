New ‘Hangover’ and ‘Thor’ posters make it feel like summer’s here

It’s summer, right?
I get confused because of the way I see movies. My schedule is not the same as the calendar schedule, and it leads to some confusion about when things are coming out and how soon they’re going to be screening for the general public.
When I start seeing all the marketing materials for the summer movies kicking into high gear, it makes me feel like the season is actually starting instead of still a month or more away. Today, there are two new posters out for May releases, and they both do a nice job of selling tone.
So far, I like that they’re playing things understated for the campaign for “The Hangover Part II.” There’s no reason to play hardball with an audience when you’re making a sequel to the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time. I like that the poster is just an image for the four guys looking pretty much worn down and burnt out. I still laugh every time I see Ed Helms and his Tyson-style face tattoo, and it’s looking more and more like that monkey is this movie’s equivalent to the baby in the first movie.
Here’s the one-sheet:
And there’s also a new IMAX poster for “Thor.” It’s cool that IMAX has their own posters for many of the big releases, and this “Thor” poster is simple and dynamic, conveying a sense of power and anger. Appropriate enough for a Thunder God:
They’re going to be showing a chunk of “Thor” footage at CinemaCon in Vegas tonight, so I would bet you’ll be reading some breathless descriptions of that footage soon. I’m happy waiting a month instead of ruining yet another movie watching it in 20-minute chunks at a time. I have real expectations for “Thor.” I’ve read the script, and I’ve seen a lot of what they’ve done on-set, and while it’s a hard film to boil down to 30 seconds, I think it could be a really cool new corner of the Marvel Universe.
“The Hangover Part II” opens everywhere on May 26, 2011.
“Thor” opens in theaters and IMAX on May 6, 2011.
No Malick love, Drew? (…Tree of Life poster)
Drew is not seeing anything from “The Tree of Life”. He’s walking in blind to the film. I envy him for that.
I saw the first trailer and got so hooked that it’s hard to turn back now. Cannot freakin’ wait.
And yeah, the new poster’s great. Dinosaur!
God, I hated The Hangover. I *really* hated The Hangover. Why did that piece of shit gross $300 million, while the vastly superior I Love You, Man couldn’t even get to a third of that?
Skarsgard should have been Thor.
Drew, there’s only three guys on the HANGOVER PART II poster, unless you’re counting the monkey.
I do believe he Thor movie will be a blockbuster. I feel that there is an interest in this movie way beyond the traditional comic base and those interested in norse mythology.
Marvel seems to have handled the release of images, trailers, and other information in a very timely manner.
The cast for the movie is also good.
