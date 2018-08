Hot on the heels of the brand new trailer, Warner Bros. has released a bevy of brand new images of Superman, his friends and enemies from Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Man of Steel.” Stars Henry Cavill, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe, Diane Lane and more are shown on Krypton, in Smallville and in Metropolis. Amy Adams and Christopher Meloni also star.

“Man of Steel” opens June 14.

Check out the photos here: