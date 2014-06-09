New Marvel ‘Big Hero 6’ posters show off Baymax and Hiro

A couple of weeks ago, Disney released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming animated Marvel movie, “Big Hero 6,” and today they have followed it up with the release of two character posters. The movie is directed by Don Hall (“Winnie the Pooh”) and Chris Williams (“Bolt”).

You can see both poster images below (one is in Spanish) in all their glory. And, should you not be up-to-date on all things “Big Hero 6,” that big white Stay Puft thing is Baymax, a robot created by Hiro Hamada (he's the boy). According to the synopsis for the film, the story will find Hiro and Baymax joining up with a team of reluctant heroes to save San Fransokyo.

The voice cast includes T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung, and Maya Rudolph. Check out the images below and let us know what you think of the look and feel of this Disney/Marvel animated feature. It is certainly appears to be different from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Big Hero 6,” which is inspired by the comic of the same name, is due in theaters on November 7th, 2014.