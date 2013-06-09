Watch: New ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV spot welcomes you to Level 7

#Agents Of SHIELD
06.09.13 5 years ago

There are still many months to go before the launch of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” but in the meantime ABC has released a brief new TV spot for the upcoming Joss Whedon series.

While the spot only runs about 20 seconds long (you can watch the slightly-longer first teaser here), it does boast a tidbit of new footage featuring what appears to be the hologram of an angry-looking mystery character (the visual comes about four seconds in). Any guesses who it might be?

Check out the new spot below and let us know what you think.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is set to air Tuesdays this fall on ABC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agents Of SHIELD
TAGSABCagents of shieldCLARK GREGGMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDMarvels Agents of SHIELD trailerSHIELD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP