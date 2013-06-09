Watch: New ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ TV spot welcomes you to Level 7

There are still many months to go before the launch of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” but in the meantime ABC has released a brief new TV spot for the upcoming Joss Whedon series.

While the spot only runs about 20 seconds long (you can watch the slightly-longer first teaser here), it does boast a tidbit of new footage featuring what appears to be the hologram of an angry-looking mystery character (the visual comes about four seconds in). Any guesses who it might be?

Check out the new spot below and let us know what you think.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is set to air Tuesdays this fall on ABC.