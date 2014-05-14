New pictures from CBS’ ‘Battle Creek,’ ‘Stalker,’ ‘Odd Couple’ and more

05.14.14 4 years ago

CBS announced its 2014-15 schedule on Wednesday (May 14) morning, or at least the first half of it. 

As of now, we still don't know where the Vince Gilligan-created “Battle Creek” will go, nor where CBS will premiere Matthew Perry's “The Odd Couple,” but we do now have pretty pictures from both “midseason” — CBS hates the word “midseason” now — projects.

CBS also unveiled pictures of Katharine McPhee helping nerds solve problems in “Scorpion” and Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott getting very intense about stalkings in… “Stalker.”

Check out the first pictures from CBS' new 2014-2015 shows:

