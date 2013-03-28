New poster for the ‘CBGB’ movie: Alan Rickman, Rupert Grint, Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins

The “CBGB” movie is on slate for a 2013 arrival, so it’s only right that there’s a new poster for the film.

With the tagline “50,000 bands. One disgusting bathroom,” the image displays the film’s leading actors, to tell the story of New York’s most infamous punk club. Alan Rickman stars as Hilly Kristal, CBGB’s founder; Rupert Grint is on hand as Cheetah Chrome (The Dead Boys); Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins takes up the mic as Iggy Pop; Malin Ackerman plays Blondie’s Debbie Harry; Ashley Greene as Hilly’s daughter Lisa; and more. Randall Miller (“Bottle Shock,” “Nobel Son,” “Houseguest”) is directing.

Can you spot who’s playing Joey Ramone and Patti Smith?

Richard Hell, David Byrne and Tom Verlaine are also confirmed to appear in the film, though not as themselves.

director said: "a story of Hilly and how he basically was the catalyst for this gigantic, sea-changing music. And he didn't set out to do that initially, but he became sort of the godfather of punk and underground rock."

The official synopsis and the poster is below. Judging from the speech bubbles, it’ll be a… rock ‘n’ roll comedy?

“‘CBGB’ tells the story of Hilly Kristal (Alan Rickman) and his New York club from its conceit as a venue for Country, Bluegrass and Blues (CBGB) to what it ultimately became: the birthplace of underground rock ‘n” roll and punk. When Kristal had difficulty booking country bands in his club on the Bowery, he opened his doors to other kinds of rock music. Kristal had one demand of the acts he booked: they could only play original music. No top 40′s, no covers. It was the credo he lived by – support the artist at whatever the cost. Hilly Kristal ironically became known as the godfather of punk, giving a chance to such bands as Blondie, Television, Ramones, Talking Heads, Dead Boys and The Police.”