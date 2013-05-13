New ‘Rake’ Pictures show us Greg Kinnear, Tara Summers, Miranda Otto and more

05.13.13 5 years ago

Patrick Ecclesine/FOX

Premiering after the Thursday airing of “American Idol” this spring is FOX’s new legal drama, “Rake.”  Greg Kinnear, in his first regularly scheduled television series, plays the lead, Keegan Deane.  Deane is a self-destructive lawyer who is utterly brilliant at his job but something of a disaster in his personal life. 

The series is created by Peter Duncan and executive produced by Peter Tolan and Michael Wimer.  Sam Raimi directed the pilot.

Check out the first gallery and episodic pictures from the series:

