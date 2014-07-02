Season 4 of ‘Sherlock’ with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman set to film in 2015

After speculation earlier this year, the BBC has confirmed that hit mystery series “Sherlock” will film three new episodes and a special in 2015. Filming is scheduled to begin with said special in January, followed by the three episodes.

Executive produced by Steven Moffat, who also is in charge of “Doctor Who,” the update to the classic Arthur Conan Doyle characters stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, respectively. The series began in 2010 and has been well received, but due to the schedules of those involved hasn't filmed as many episodes as a more traditional venture.

In fact, while the first season may have aired in 2010, the second didn't air until 2012, and the third not until this year. The seasons haven't been exceptionally long either – the first three seasons were each only comprised of three episodes. That would make the upcoming season the longest yet produced (if one counts the special as a part of the season).

About the upcoming slate, Moffat stated, “A special, plus a new series of three episodes – it's a record-breaking run! Of course, it's far too early to say what's coming, but we're reasonably confident that the very next thing to happen to Sherlock and John, is the very last thing you'd expect…”

While no official air dates here or across the pond have been announced for the season, Martin Freeman indicated that the special could air Christmas 2015. That, presumably, means the full season would follow in 2016.

“Sherlock” is written and created by Moffat and Mark Gatiss and airs on PBS in the States.

What do you think – is that too far away or are you content to wait if the quality of what they produce is up to snuff?