New season of ‘True Detective’ will feature three leads and be set in California

“True Detective” is heading out West.

Creator Nic Pizzolatto has revealed a few clues about the planned second season of the HBO anthology drama series, including the show's new setting.

In a interview with the radio show To the Best of Our Knowledge, Pizzolatto said “we”re working with three leads. It takes place in California – not Los Angeles, but some of the much lesser known venues of California – and we”re going to try to capture a certain psychosphere ambiance of the place, much like we did in season one.”

Confirming previous reports, Pizzolatto added, “The characters are all new, but I”m deeply in love with each of them. We”ve got the entire series broken out with a couple of scripts, and we”ll probably start casting in earnest in the coming months.”

Plot details are under wraps, but Pizzolatto previously revealed that season 2 will involve “hard women, bad men and the secret occult history of the United States transportation system.”

The cast of the second season has yet to be revealed. Recent rumors that the cast would include “Zero Dark Thirty” star Jessica Chastain have been denied by the actress.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey played the lead roles in the series' first season.

Who would you like to see star in season two of “True Detective”?