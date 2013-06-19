New ‘Star Wars: Episode Seven’ casting details leak

“Star Wars: Episode VII” casting and character rumors continue to fly fast and furious around the internet. Our own Drew McWeeny wrote about some false rumors last week, and today Bleeding Cool says that they have “100% confirmed” the first true casting breakdowns for the new movie and that open casting has started today.
To be clear, these descriptions make no mention of character names or backgrounds or anything else. They are much more of the age/build/look variety. Without any further ado, said descriptions are as follows:

Late-teen female, independent, good sense of humour, fit.
Young twenty-something male, witty and smart, fit but not traditionally good looking.
A late twentysomething male, fit, handsome and confident.
Seventy-something male, with strong opinions and tough demeanour. Also doesn” t need to be particularly fit.
A second young female, also late teens, tough, smart and fit.
Forty something male, fit, military type.
Thirtysomething male, intellectual. Apparently doesn”t need to be fit.

One would, of course, hope to read something along the lines of “can wield two lightsabers at once” or a nice “the Force must be strong with this one,” but alas, such is not to be. Even so, it is nice to think about piecing together potential ideas and characters and to see Abrams’ new film evolve.
Whatever it is about and whomever it stars, “Star Wars: Episode VII” will be in theaters in 2015.

