New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ TV spots offers first glipse at Master Splinter

(CBR) IGN has posted the newest TV spot for the Michael Bay-produced, Jonathan Liebesman-directed “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Although it's short, the spot covers a lot of ground in 30 seconds, bringing some new footage and voiceover to the table — most notably, the first look at the film's take on Master Splinter, voiced by Tony Shalhoub. In fact, each Turtle gets some quick time in the spotlight along with Megan Fox and Will Arnett.

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” hits theaters August 8.

