New ‘The Flash’ poster points to a larger DC superheroes TV universe

“The Flash” makes quite a speedy impression in a new poster just released by the CW, which will being airing the “Arrow” spin-off this fall.

The colorful poster — posted to the show's official Facebook page — features the DC Comics superhero (played by Grant Gustin) jetting through the city streets as fast as lightning. But super-fans will spend more time looking at the buildings in the images. They feature all sorts of fictional corporate logos which refer to other DC superheroes such as Blue Beetle, John Henry Irons/Steel and Green Arrow himself.

Check it out here:

How many Easter Eggs can you spot? The network has already revealed that both Katana (played by Devon Aoki) and The Atom will appear on “Arrow” (played by former Superman Brandon Routh), so who knows which minor heroes will follow suit and pop up on The CW?

“The Flash” also stars Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Rick Cosnett, with special appearance by John Wesley Shipp, who played the Scarlett Speedster in the 1990 TV version.

“The Flash” premieres Tuesday, October 7 on The CW.