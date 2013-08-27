New ‘Thor: The Dark World’ posters promise storms and schemes

(CBR) Two new international posters for Marvel Studios‘ “Thor: The Dark World” have surfaced online, bringing a closer look at Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston’s return to the franchise as Thor and Loki, respectively. Posted by Imp Awards, the images depict Hemsworth’s mighty Thor mid-swing of his hammer Mjolnir, while Hiddleston wears an appropriately scheming expression as Loki amongst the wreckage of a building, as Thor’s hammer lays in the corner.

Directed by Alan Taylor and releasing November 8, “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Tandanobu Asano, Jamie Alexander and Rene Russo with new additions Christopher Eccleston, Zachary Levi and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

